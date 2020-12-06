Lungu’s corrupt initiative!

Inonge Wina says the presidential empowerment initiative is Edgar Lungu’s private initiative.
How can this be a private initiative?
Where is the money coming from? Who are its funders? What business or contracts do they have?
Inonge says the presidential initiative fund, as the title implies, does not come from the Ministry of Finance.
“It is a private initiative by the Head of State to support economically deprived communities and vulnerable people and he chooses where to use these funds,” says Inonge.
And Inonge can justify and defend this? Is this how she degenerated morally and politically?
What private money is Edgar using in this clearly corrupt scheme of his?
The source of this money is not clean. And we challenge Edgar to disclose the source of all this money he has been dishing out.
We have seen these schemes before. Invariably their funders have been people doing business with government.
What Inonge is trying to justify and defend is nothing but corruption.
And how can a private initiative be called “Presidential”? Is something that is “presidential” private? If it was indeed private, it would probably have been called “Lungu’s Empowerment Initiative”.
So Edgar has privatised the presidency?
There’s nothing private about this corrupt empowerment initiative of Edgar. The root of its funding is government business or contracts that is being leveraged by Edgar.
And its purpose is to corrupt certain desperate sections of our society so that they can politically support him.
What private money did Edgar come into government with?
