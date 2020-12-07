CEC not stopped from pursuing KCM over the $144m debt- Ministry of Energy

THE Ministry of Energy says Copperbelt Energy Corporation has not been stopped from switching off power supply to Konkola Copper Mines (in liquidation) as alleged, proposing that there are many avenues available for CEC to pursue KCM for its US $114 million debt.

This is in a matter where CEC is challenging Minister of Energy Matthew Nkhuwa and the Energy Regulation Board’s decision to declare its transmission and distribution lines as common carriers and to set the wheeling tariff before the parties negotiated terms of use.

CEC wants to challenge Nkhuwa and ERB’s position on grounds that it is illegal, procedurally improper and the motive is in bad faith.

In September this year the Court of Appeal directed that the application for judicial review being sought by CEC against the decision by Nkhuwa to declare its transmission and distribution lines as a common carriers be heard before another High Court judge.

Court of Appeal judges Mubanga Kondolo, Flavia Chishimba and Judy Zulu-Mulongoti, granted CEC leave to commence judicial review proceedings against Nkhuwa’s decision and the ERB as it was satisfied that CEC met the threshold to be granted leave to commence judicial review proceedings.

“There appears to be an arguable case for further investigation at a substantive hearing of the judicial review proceedings vis-a-vis whether the decisions assailed were legally or procedural effected, or made in bad faith and for improper motives,” the court said.

CEC had argued that under Section 15(2) of the electricity Act once a minister declares a transmission and distribution line as a common carrier, the terms and conditions of use ought to be agreed on between the owner of the transmission and distribution lines and any enterprise that intends to use the said lines.

CEC stated that the matter is only referred to the ERB in the event of default in agreement between the owner and the enterprise.

“The minister has no power under Section 15(2) of the energy Act to order the terms and conditions of the transmission or distribution line but should be determined by the ERB. What the minister did is acting ultra vires the enabling Act,” CEC said. “The minister acted outside the law that regulates his decision making power as he ignored the procedural rule expressly laid down in Section 15(2) of the electricity Act by which the jurisdiction to pass SI. 57 of 2020 which was conferred on him. This is clearly an illegality committed by the minister.”

It stated that the illegality spins around the distinction between a distribution and transmission network as enshrined in the electricity Act.

CEC said it has several transmission and distribution lines dedicated to many customers on the Copperbelt and Democratic Republic of Congo therefore, Nkhuwa ought to have specified which transmission and distribution lines he had declared as common carriers out of the numerous transmission and distribution lines owned by it.

It also argued that the ERB cannot set the wheeling tariff before the parties negotiate terms of use and fail to agree. ERB’s role can be described as a ‘default role’ which only comes into play when the parties have failed to reach an agreement.

“In this case however ERB determined the wheeling tariff on the interim basis CEC and Zesco had engaged in discussions over the same. No provision under the electricity Act allows ERB to do what it did,” CEC argued.

It lamented that Nkhuwa used his power under Section 25 to prevent the applicant enforcing its contractual rights against KCM and to punish it for what Nkhuwa terms ‘reckless actions’ and interfered in the contractual obligations of the parties to the detriment of CEC.

But the Ministry of Energy has opposed the application for judicial by CEC.

In an affidavit in opposition to originating notice of motion for judicial review the ministry through its permanent secretary Trevor Kaunda said on May 29, 2020 Nkhuwa pursuant to the electricity Act No. 11 of 2019 issued Electricity Regulations SI no.57 of 2020.

Kaunda said under the said Statutory Instrument, the transmission and distribution lines operated by CEC were declared common carriers for purposes of the electricity Act.

He stated that the said Statutory Instrument stated that the transmission and distribution lines would be used on terms and conditions determined by the ERB.

“On May 29, 2020 the minister wrote a letter to the applicant managing director regarding the wheeling of power on behalf of Zesco. In the said letter it was guided that the applicant (CEC) should continue to provide a wheeling path for Zesco’s power supply to KCM while the two parties finalised the formal wheeling agreement as required by law,” Kunda explained.

He claimed that the letter indicated that the declaration of transmission and distribution lines as common carriers was only a temporal measure undertaken before the parties concluded the formal wheeling agreement.

“On May 30, 2020 I wrote to the applicant informing them of the declaration of its infrastructure as a common carrier and the applicant (CEC) was to allow access whilst negotiating the wheeling agreement,” Kaunda stated. “The applicant has never been denied an opportunity to negotiate as at the time, there was not enough time to have negotiations concluded by June 1, 2020 and putting in place temporal measures.”

Kaunda added that the matter was not fit for judicial review because CEC has not been stopped from enforcing its rights against KCM as there are various avenues available to it to pursue KCM for its debt.

He challenged CEC to prove that Nkhuwa’s decision was infected with improper motives such as fraud, dishonesty, malice or personal self-interest and the said motives had the effect of distorting or unfairly biasing Nkhuwa’s decision as bad faith, a serious allegation which attracts a heavy burden of proof.

“We pray that this Court should dismiss the application for judicial review because the decision making process of the impugned decision was legal, procedurally correct and made in good faith,” said Kaunda.