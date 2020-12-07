Chanda was a fearless lawyer – Hichilema

UPND president Hakainde Hichilema has described the late lawyer Nicholas Mumbi Chanda as fearless.

Chanda gave his last breath on December 5, 2020 at the University Teaching Hospital after battling cancer.

In a message of condolences to Chanda’s family on his Facebook page, Hichilema remembered the lawyer for his boldness.

“We wish to express our profound sadness and sorrow over the death of Counsel Nicholas Chanda, a great and fearless lawyer. During our numerous appearances in court due to political persecutions, Nicholas would always spare a moment, courageously walk up to the dock and offer words of solidarity where others wouldn’t dare,” Hichilema said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and the legal fraternity. May his Soul rest in peace.”

Chanda had represented high profile people in the likes of late former Republican president Frederick Chiluba who was accused of stealing US $500,000 public funds during his reign from 1991 to 2001.

Chanda had also represented, former Zambia Security Intelligence Services (ZSIS) director general Xavier Chungu who was facing charges of forgery and falsifying a document among others.

The brilliant Chanda who was known for offering legal advice without demanding for a penny had his practicing licence revoked by the Law Association of Zambia on February 18, 2020 for alleged professional misconduct.

Chanda was subjected to disciplinary hearing before the Legal Practitioner’s Committee and was later cleared by the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court in relation to the reason for his suspension, but the Law Association of Zambia delayed to restore his practicing licence citing COVID-19 as a reason for not conducting disciplinary hearing, until Chanda’s demise.

He is survived by a daughter Katongo.