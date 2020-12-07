KAMANGA DONE WELL – KAZABU

LUXON Kazabu says there is no reason why Andrew Kamanga should resign as FAZ president.

Kazabu, a FAZ life member, says the failure by the national team to qualify to two Africa Cup of Nations finals should not be blamed on one person.

“There is no reason why he should resign. I have said it before and I will say it again. Football is run by a team of men and women. It is collective responsibility, so whatever happens to the national team… I am one person who refuses to blame it on one person. It is the responsibility of the entire team – I think like that because I have been there before,” he said. “We never put responsibility on one person, then chairman Tom Mtine, no. If things didn’t not go well, we all took the responsibility. In this case what are you going to do as president of FAZ and you have provided all that the national team requires. They have employed a national team coach, then the results that people expect don’t come your way! You go back to the coach and ask what could be a problem but again just because the team has lost two matches and then you fire the coach – how many are you going to hire and fire?”

Kazabu said Kamanga has so far done very well in football administration.

“So for me I would urge Andy, from the time he took over, let’s be fair – he has done reasonably well notwithstanding the national team may not have qualified to the Africa Cup. That is not a reason that all the good works he has done should be thrown away,” he said. “I can only urge Andy to remain focused. He knows what should be done. In our days we had structures in under 20’s, a secondary school national team. Those were the nurseries where players graduated to the national team. People might say well that is old fashion in terms of approach but that is the correct approach. And this is what we have started seeing now and this is a strategic approach by FAZ because at one time, all those structures had died out but they have been restored. So we are on the right path but it just happens that things are down now, the next day you get the results. There is some quite some length to have results, so let’s give it time.”

Kazabu said the best way Kamanga can vacate Football House is through the councillors.

“If Andrew should go out it must be that the councillors have made such a decision, they are the ones that hold the key. They do stock taking -what the FAZ committee has been able to do and not able to do. And if the results are positive which they are now going by the structures I have been talking about, it will only be wise for the councillors to give the current administration which is led by Andrew another chance,” said Kazabu.