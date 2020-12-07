Losing an election is painful, says Lusambo

LUSAKA Province minister Bowman Lusambo says it is painful to lose an election hence the need for all PF members to go flat out and recruit more new people in readiness for 2021 polls.

Speaking at a fundraising braai organised by the PF mobilisation team in Southern Province held at Choma Hotel on Saturday, Lusambo who was the guest of honour and gave K50,000 cash urged all party members to work together as a team for them to produce parliamentarians next year.

“Losing an election is not a simple thing, it’s very painful. We need to go out and recruit more new members not just mobilising our own people but new ones then hand them over to the main structure,” he said. “Make sure that you penetrate all districts in Southern Province. Let us pull up our socks as PF and this time around we will have PF MPs in the province. We need to make sure that 2021 we have MPs.”

Lusambo challenged party members to go to the people and explain the goodness of the PF.

“Let’s go to where UPND is and not campaigning from within ourselves who already know the goodness of PF,” he said.

Lusambo said Southern Province had no owner or a person with a title deed.

“As mobilisation committee team, let’s work together with structures. And for those in structures we are not here to get your positions. Don’t feel like the mobilisation team is there to grab your positions,” Lusambo explained.

He expressed happiness that PF was growing in Southern Province.

And speaking earlier on Byta FM’s live phone in programme dubbed Hot Potato, Lusambo vowed that time for opposition UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema to give Caeser what belongs to him even if it’s after 50 years over the privatisation saga would come.

“Whatever HH did wrong during privatisation, he will pay one day and when we talk like that it doesn’t mean that we hate him, no. But we just want him to explain himself to the Zambian people,” he said.

And Lusambo castigated UPND members of parliament for what he termed as “only eating Mr Speaker’s fritters” instead of representing the people.

“Those people you sent to parliament under the opposition here don’t represent you. They have just gone to eat Mr Speaker’s fritters and when done they go back. Now in Parliament we debate, we fight for what we want but them are always outside. It’s very unfortunate that as Southerners you have been cheated by the UPND,” said Lusambo.

Meanwhile, PF member of the central committee Kebby Mbewe pointed out that his party needed more time to finish up all developmental programmes in the country.

“We are asking for more time because we can’t just do cadabracadabra [abracadabra] to create roads and other developmental projects. In fact, we need to clap for PF for doing a lot in a short period of time,” said Mbewe.

And former defence minister Richwell Siamunene claimed that the development the PF had so far undertaken countrywide was unprecedented.

The event raised K147,000.