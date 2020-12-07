Should Trump be indicted after leaving office: The new secret Biden and Obama conversations

SOME American scholars have been debating whether Trump should be indicted for gross criminality after leaving office when his immunity will no longer apply. This debate of prosecuting former heads of states is not new nor is the practice. Vincent Bugliosi wrote an indictment of a book entitled ‘The Prosecution of George W. Bush for Murder’, a most searing book in this genre. No former American President has ever been indicted for offences committed before, during and after the Presidency. Trump’s crimes have however been so egregious that the ongoing debate and continuing criminal investigations against him are beyond the pale, making him an outlier who must be made an example of. So the debate goes in the United States, largely led by a scholar called Glenn Kirshner. In South America, almost every former president in the recent past has been indicted for human rights violations or corruption. Closer home, in Zambia, two former heads of state, namely Frederick Chiluba and Rupiah Banda have been prosecuted after leaving office. This debate attaches to the current leader in Zambia.

The debate in the US as to whether Trump should be prosecuted has been picked up in the secret conversations between Obama and Joe Biden with particular unstated parallels with Zambia.

Biden: Hello Obama, first off I want to thank you for helping me win the presidency. I wouldn’t have done it without you. That son of a gun was really coming strong towards the end with those huge rallies. I have no doubt that if you didn’t campaign for me I would have lost this election. Without a doubt as well Corona worked in our favour after the revelations of Bob Woodward. In this election Bob Woodward performed the role played by James Comey in the waning days of the 2016 election campaign when he reopened the Hillary Clinton email saga. The email investigation revelation 11 days before the election was a fatal blow against Hillary. Wikileaks also chipped in their paralysing influence against Hillary. I wish also to thank Bob Woodward for revealing those taped interviews with Trump. But you were my very secret weapon, Obama. People still love you. If Trump decides to run again in 2024 as he plans to, I will cede power to you to confront him. It will be the greatest election rivalry in American history. Mr Blemished against the squeaky clean unblemished fighting machine. I can’t wait.

Obama: Thank you Joe. I owed it to you for the best Presidency that I had. The establishment was however very upset that I beat Hillary in the primaries, as if it was my fault for beating her. The establishment was further aggravated that I did not choose her to be vice-president but instead I chose you. I never told you the kind of pressure they gave me to appoint Hillary as VP. I also never told anyone, not even Michelle, what I am about to tell you. Keep it in your chest forever. They wanted me to appoint Hillary as VP so that they could immediately kill me and get Hillary to be the president of the US, what they did to JFK and got Lyndon Johnson to be president. They tried that on Reagan but it failed. There is a core white establishment in America, the entitled class that includes the Bushes and the Trumps. You don’t belong there. Look at the way they treated Bernie Sanders.

Biden: Interesting. That is why we worked so well together. I will always count on your counsel Obama. But why I called is this. I am getting tremendous pressure to indict Trump for the massive crimes against the United States that everybody knows about. The Southern District of New York has unearthed mountains of criminal evidence against Trump: tax evasion, campaign finance law violations, fraud, treason, aiding and abetting criminality, conspiracy, you name them. I have read the briefs. This guy can spend the rest of his life in the big house. What say you, sir?

Obama: I knew there would be pressure. I had a lot of pressure to indict George W. Bush. There was overwhelming evidence not only of crimes against the US but international crimes as well. Vincent Bugliosi presented with me an incredible dossier of over 5,000 pages summarised in his book ‘The Prosecution of George W. Bush for Murder’. You also remember the Torture Memos. Incredible crimes. Every US President commits crimes though Trump has gone way beyond with apparent glee and impunity. Noam Chomsky wrote a book called ‘For Reasons of State’ where he posits that American Presidential behaviour is the same no matter which party is in power. America is an organised criminal state, only the degree changes depending on which party and character of President is in charge. If you indict Trump, you may unleash a precedent that no one will control and it will be revenge politics henceforth. But let’s give it some serious consideration. Joe, can you hold on please? Trump is calling on the other line. I will tell you later that Trump and I have been having secret conversations and I encourage you to do the same. It is healthy to vent secretly on someone because being the President of the US brings unique pressures which only a former President can understand, even when you load on the very person you seek solace from as Trump did with me and as I did with George W. Bush and right down the pipe. We are a unique secret club Joe. And in this unique job, you get the most tickling intelligence than anybody on earth, half of it baloney. Hold on, Joe don’t go away. Trump is sounding more cranky than ever.

Trump: Obama, hello. I will get right to it. I have classified detailed intelligence that Sleepy Joe is contemplating indicting me when he assumes office. Is that right, Obama? Listen Obama, you remember I wanted to indict Crooked Hillary but you dissuaded me telling me that it would set a bad precedent. Well tell Sleepy Joe the same thing. You know Obama, I could make Sleepy Joe’s life miserable. I could refuse to concede and I could refuse to vacate the White House. What could he do? I have seen the indictment he intends to prefer against me and my children. You know what, Obama? I am going to do what no American President or any leader has ever done before: pardon myself and my children and others using the unique power of Presidential Pardon in advance of any arrest or charge. Obama, I am a genius. Only I can conceive of a preemptive pardon with a bit of input from my genius friend Alan Dershowitz. Tell Sleepy Joe that I am ahead of his game.

Obama: Donald, call me President Obama for once in your Presidency. You ought to be indicted to set an example to future presidents that you commit atrocious crimes, national and international, you get indicted. If a US president gets indicted, it shall send a powerful message around the world and little tyrants in Uganda, Rwanda, Phillipines, Ivory Coast, Syria etc will start trembling. Right now you have empowered these tinpot dictators because they can see that since the American President is above the law so they should be. Biden should throw you under the bridge, Trump. Let me ask you this: why are you afraid of being indicted? Have you committed any crime or crimes? This would be the biggest Reality Show you would ever conduct, bigger than the Presidency. Imagine the headlines: “Trump Under Indictment”. You could milk that Reality TV Show, Donald. Listen, you have milked your supporters of over US$300 million by refusing to concede and by appealing that the election was fraudulent. With the new reality tv show, $300 million is pocket change as you will be milking $2 billion during the duration of the trial. And you will shine, Trump. Even in the big house Trump, you will even make bigger Reality TV, “Trump in the Big House”, a trillion dollar show. Go for it, Donald. You can no longer shame this country more than you already have.

Trump: Obama, you have a big point in the prospects of these reality TV shows. I could make more money. Hey I could even eclipse Sleepy Joe in news coverage. I could continue to make more news than the President himself the way I have shadowed him as President-Elect. President Obama, I love you. Tell Sleepy Joe to indict me. I could use the money for my 2024 Presidential campaign. I will let you go so that I call Giuliani and tell him about this. I know the feisty Italian will tell me about the dangers of any contemplation of indicting a former US President should we decide to concede the election.

Obama: Should I not talk to you before the end of the year Donald, enjoy your last Xmas in the White House. You remember my last one in 2016 was interrupted by the discovery that Osama Bin Laden was actually not killed but was in a US jail. I never enjoyed that last Xmas dinner with the Queen of England. Michelle never forgave me for it. By the way, what did you do to Osama Bin Laden?

Trump: Obama, I killed the Son of the Gun. He refused to cooperate and drop his demand for a public trial. Can you imagine what a spectacle it would have been giving that man a world megaphone through the trial? America would have been on trial. My voice would have been stifled. My tweets would have been ignored. So I killed him. Obama, tell Sleepy Joe to seriously consider whether he truly wants to indict me. What if I got convicted? It may not be worth all the trillions of dollars those reality TV shows would bring. Obama I thought the Supreme Court through Barrett was my secret weapon. I am no longer sure of that. You lose the vote, you lose the court. Obama we had a great conversation. Say hi to your secret weapon Michelle. Tell her I would whoop her ass if she tries to run against me in 2024. Sleepy Joe will be overtaken by Kamala who in turn will mess up and Michelle’s name will be coming up.

Obama: Thanks Donald. Enjoy whatever is remaining of this stage. There will not be another one like it. You will be consigned to obscurity unless you are indicted and convicted, then you will continue to wield the gigantic megaphone and dripping with criminality. And trillions of dollars. Keep in touch wherever you are Donald. The phone goes dead.

Biden: Brother Obama, that was a long conversation with Trump. Is he continuing to vent?

Obama: Brother Joe, the man is a nut case. He can’t make up his mind whether he should be indicted or not. He is scared. He is excited on the one hand that the indictment and prison could offer him trillions of dollars in a continuing reality TV sort of experience. He could continue to be the centre of the universe. He is thrilled about that possibility. He would use the money to possibly challenge you in 2024. He is that demented. Brother, leave that nut case alone. Leave the indictment of former presidents to the Africans and the Latinos. Even with them deterrence never works. I read this book called ‘The Prosecution of Heads of States’ but they continue doing it. Look in Zambia they prosecuted Chiluba. Rupiah Banda came along and I am told he may have outdone Chiluba in corruption and abuse of power. Banda was prosecuted but never convicted. Then came Edgar Lungu and some newspapers, commentaries and government reports disclose fairly or unfairly that corruption and abuse of power has quadripled. No deterrence effects are reported and the situation has gotten out of hand if the reports are correct. The jury is still out. Over there in Ivory Coast, Outtara wants a third term, forgetting that thousands of people died to enable him to rule after Gbagbo had refused, like Trump now, to hand over power. Gbagbo was even convicted by the International Criminal Court for violations of human rights during that disputed transitional period. And the beneficiary Outtara wants to take the country back to that situation. Deterrence doesn’t work. But let Africans debate what to do with their Lungus, Musevenis, Kagames, Zumas, Kabilas, Outtaras, etc. We must devise a way to ensure that Trump never happens again. This is the closest America has come to Nazi Germany. Trump has dredged into the present the worst of America. America is divided down the middle, Joe. You only beat Trump by 6 million votes which means this country is evenly split between the adherents of slavery and freedom. Trump has been itching to be a martyr for the White race. Don’t give it to him.

Biden: That is wise counsel, Brother Obama. But I will assure you one thing: if Trump pardons himself and his family in advance of any investigations, arrests, charges and convictions, I will indict him for abuse of power. It will be hard to convict on that one but the majority of Americans will understand the charge that Trump’s abuse of power was unlimited and his insistence on being above the law ought to be met head-on. That is my decision. I will take charge of this one. This may be my legacy. After all, I am literally continuing and enhancing yours for now.

Obama: That is my Joe. With those words, I hand you the baton. You are in charge. Your humble subject begs to leave.

Dr Munyonzwe Hamalengwa teaches Law in Zambia.