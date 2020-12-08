ECZ are not ready for 2021 elections – Sing’ombe

THE ECZ is not ready for the 2021 general elections, observes Dundumwezi UPND member of parliament Edgar Sing’ombe.

In an interview, Sing’ombe, who is also the party’s Southern Province vice-chaiperson, appealed to stakeholders to mount pressure on the government and Electoral Commission of Zambia so that they extend the voter registration exercise.

“People that are registering as voters are doing so amid heavy rains and impassable routes to get to the registration centres, and a number of them will be left out if there is no extension. Here in Nkandazovu, about 400 potential voters have not been captured,” he said. “In Naluja 200 plus people have not been captured, in Kasukwe the system is on and off. ECZ are not ready for the elections, if they are then they are deliberately disenfranchising the people of Dundumwezi and Southern Province at large.”

Asked if the 40,000 number of registered voters recorded in the area in 2016 would be reached, Sing’ombe answered in an emphatic negative.

“Not at all. At this time let me appeal to the Church, civil society organisations and the labour movement to mount pressure on the PF government and ECZ so that they can extend the voter registration exercise,” he said.

Asked if PF has recorded any achievements this year, Sing’ombe responded: “It’s a disaster, I can’t hide, it is a disaster. Tell me, when in Zambia’s history, were people never given enough time to register as voters? Now people are moving at night and criminals have taken advantage of this.”

He said despite the good rains being experienced in the constituency farmers have been denied enough inputs as compared to farmers in other provinces.

“To be honest with you nothing has been done in 2020 because those with kasaka ka ndalama (those with a bag of money) have not released what is required. In Southern Province, farmers are getting three bags of fertiliser when in other areas it is more than this,” said Sing’ombe. “They have been bragging about electrifying Dundumwezi, but I can tell you that we have more than 60 government institutions here. And so far only Mwebo Primary School, Chilala clinic and the palace have been electrified, leaving out Habulile which is just about 100 metres from the palace. In all, less than 10 institutions were electrified.”