Govt, US launch GBV centres in four districts

UNITED States Embassy Chargé d’Affaires David Young and health minister Chitalu Chilifya have launched four new Gender-Based Violence (GBV) One-Stop Centres in four districts – Kitwe, Mufulira, Sesheke and Solwezi.

The One-Stop Centres provide survivors of GBV with care such as psychosocial support, referrals to shelters, legal services, HIV testing, HIV post-exposure prophylaxis, and linkage to HIV treatment.

Speaking during the virtual event, Young said, “Together with the Zambian government, we have established 28 fully operational One-Stop Centres for comprehensive GBV response and care. We have trained magistrates, police officers, and doctors to improve access to justice for child survivors. We have challenged GBV norms through the widespread implementation of evidence-based programmes, and together, we have trained close to 100 chiefs and 340 headmen, induna, and traditional leaders to identify and respond to GBV in their own communities.”

During the event, the Ministry of Health launched new standard operating procedures and Health Management Information System indicators that would help better track and manage GBV cases.

Dr Chilufya said the documents were a great milestone in the country as GBV services would be tracked at each health facility with data that will inform the nation in terms of policy direction and quality post-gender-based violence service provision due to “this standardisation process and product we have today”.

He welcomed the support offered by the American people through the USAID Stop GBV project, which is funded by the US President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) through USAID.

“Your support in developing these standard operating procedures are targeted at complementing government’s work in creating an enabling environment for gender-based violence prevention, better service delivery through quality post-gender-based violence care for survivors, and better accessibility to justice by the citizens particularly survivors of gender-based violence,” said Dr Chilufya.

According to the statement, the USAID Stop GBV program is a five-year, $17 million programme implemented by the Zambia Centre for Communication Programmes.

The programme uses community mobilisation programmes to promote changes in gender norms, strengthen the capacity of local systems to respond to GBV, and support one-stop GBV response care.

The goal of the project is to strengthen and expand opportunities for all Zambians, regardless of age or gender, to live lives free of GBV and enjoy healthy, gender-equitable relationships.