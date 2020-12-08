Njovu sets new sprint national records

SPRINTER Rhoda Njovu on Sunday hit new national records in two events during the All Comers Meet that saw more than 50 athletes from different clubs taking part.

Njovu recently minted a bronze medal after coming out third in 200m at the Continental Tour Competition Series in Nairobi, Kenya.

This was after she clocked 23.17 seconds to finish third behind Hemda Bassant of Egypt who clocked 23.12 and Kristal Awuah of Great Britain, who came first with 23.04 seconds.

But it was a different story on Sunday at the National Heroes Stadium as Njovu hit a new national record of 23.08s in the 200m.

She also hit a new national record in the 100m but missed with five mili-seconds to qualify for next year’s Olympic games when she clocked 11.20s.

“I have been working extra hard, a lot of work has been done. I am only remaining with few touches where I should work on, my start. And when I work on that I will definitely qualify for both events,” she said in an interview. “My expectations in the next event is to qualify for the Olympics in both events (100m and 200m). I am happy with today’s (Sunday’s) performance because there is huge improvement in both events as I have hit all the national records.”

Daniel Mbewe was another athlete on the lookout to qualify for the Olympics to join Sydney Siame.

But his efforts were not enough in his favourite 200m where he came out first, although it was not the time he wanted.

Mbewe clocked 46.73 minutes.

“As for today, I just hard to perform according to my best of ability because I didn’t really train that hard. And this tells me I need to train harder because the qualifying time for the Olympics is 44.90 seconds and I know that if I relax, I will have a lot of work,” said Mbewe. “But with consistency I will be able to run the better times. You don’t have to put pressure on yourself, the major key is just to work hard.”

And national team coach Douglas Kalembe expressed pleasure with the performance of the athletes.

“After a long time without any competition and she (Rhoda) comes and do what she has done today I am very happy. We are on the right track as far as training is concerned,” said Kalembe. “Mbewe is also in good shape but will need to work extra hard and I know he is going to make it.”