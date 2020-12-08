Treat chiefs equally, Simwatachela urges govt

CHIEF Simwatachela of Kalomo district says government must level the playing field when dealing with chiefs in the country if society is to give them the respect they deserve.

Reacting to the recent call by President Edgar Lungu when he toured Central Province that chiefs deserved to be respected, Simwatachela said as much as the desire of the Head of State was welcome, it can only be achieved if the government levels the playing field when dealing with the traditional leadership.

“The Head of State has called for respect for chiefs. Yes, we need to support him. Traditional leadership should be respected but currently as we are speaking now, some chiefs are on payroll while some are out of payroll and some are getting their subsidies. Some are not and at the end of the day we start questioning if this call by the President is achievable. The playing field must be leveled,” he said.

However, Simwatachela agreed with President Lungu on encouraging all citizens to look after their traditional leadership.

“Looking after traditional leadership is not only the mandate of government but for all stakeholders or everyone. The affairs of the chiefdoms must be supported by subjects,” he said. “We support the call by the President on this one but we also take this opportunity to remind him to level the playing field when dealing with chiefs in the country. The traditional leadership is vital in the development of the country. They embrace everyone despite having divergent views.”

Simwatachela pointed out that the benefit of a respected traditional leadership in the country was that every time there was a misunderstanding either in politics or society, they would help in mediation.

“When you have respected traditional leadership it means that when you have a difference on the field of play, when you fail to agree on your own, you will have somewhere you can lean on. We are not only a cornerstone in development but trustworthy also in terms of dealing with differences in communities,” he said.

Simwatachela urged all politicians in the country to practice national unity.

“Our guiding principle should be ‘One Zambia One Nation’ because no matter what happens we won’t leave our country,” said Simwatachela.