UK firm commits to investing $3m in solar lighting

A LONDON firm, Namene Solar plans to invest over US $3 million in solar lighting in Zambia.

Namene Solar’s climate change investments is projected to save Zambian households up to $30 million over five years and reduce carbon emissions in the country by up to 60,000 tonnes a year.

In a statement issued by the British High Commission, Namene Solar’s main product is the SM100 pico-solar lamp.

“The British High Commission in Lusaka have welcomed the announcement by London-based firm Namene Solar that they plan to deploy over US $3m of private sector investment in solar lighting in Zambia over the coming years, funded by an innovative new climate financing mechanism certified by Gold Standard,” the statement reads in part. “This latest mass roll-out of the lamps in Zambia will target many of the poorest households and provide improved access to lighting for over 1.5 million people. By using the sale of so-called ‘carbon credits’ on international markets it allows Namene Solar to provide the solar lamps at a heavily discounted price in Zambia – replacing the use of damaging and costly kerosene lamps, candles, batteries and firewood.”

And British High Commissioner to Zambia Nicholas Woolley said: “The future of our mutual prosperity is based on countries working together to create trading opportunities and collaborate on fixing many of today’s development and climate challenges. I am delighted that a UK firm, Namene Solar, are using UK design expertise and technology, combined with an innovative climate finance model, to help deliver higher quality solar products for millions of people in Zambia.”

Steve Beel, who is the development director at the British High Commission, added: “The UK has been one of the strongest supporters of the off-grid solar industry in Zambia for several years…we are aiming to support Zambia in facilitating increased access to affordable energy services for the entire population.”