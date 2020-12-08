UPND warns PF against tribal hatred, divisive sentiments

OUR CHILDREN are hearing and listening to the everyday bigotry, tribal hatred, racism, unbiblical dehumanising and divisive tribal sentiment which have now become commonplace at public gatherings hosted by the PF, Anthony Bwalya has lamented.

In an interview, the UPND media team member, said the legacy of citizens rests in defending Zambia’s cherished and shared value systems, including but not limited to, tribal identities.

He said if Zambians fail to come together and reject the toxic, self-serving agenda of the PF and its leadership, anchored on stirring and entrenching tribal divisions in the country, Zambia’s children might never have the privilege of living in a united country.

“You cannot claim to be a proud Zambian, a Christian for that matter, and yet watch in convenient silence while your political establishment, the PF, openly attacks other tribes in our land for political expediency – especially the open tribal warfare being waged against the Tonga people of Southern Province. You are silent because you are benefiting, and stand to benefit from this uncultured fashion of doing politics,” Bwalya said.

He said the Zambia many want post-2021 should be built and anchored on its citizens’ God-given diversity and ordained peaceful coexistence.

Bwalya further said anyone or any political party that would want to campaign for either election or re-election, as the case is for the PF, on decimating the country’s shared diversity and peaceful coexistence, must never be allowed to come anywhere close to the mantle of political power.

And Bwalya said he was an example of the UPND’s value systems of love, diversity, peaceful coexistence and respect for all forms of life, and the profound belief that all are created equal under and by one God.

“These are value systems that president Hakainde Hichilema holds solemnly dear and actively seeks to reinforce as our country and its people seek to lift ourselves from a place of violent social and economic neglect and destitution post 2021,” said Bwalya.