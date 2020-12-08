Voter registration exercise smooth, says Kamba

PF has defended the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) officers that have been asked to resign over the ongoing chaotic voter registration exercise.

On Sunday, The Mast published a story where opposition National Democratic Congress leader Chishimba Kambwili asked ECZ chairperson Esau Chulu and others to resign for failing to capture the nine million voters they were targeting.

“And I don’t know what is wrong with us Africans, Zambians in particular. Abasungu they accept defeat. If it was in Europe, they could have already said we are extending but here they keep saying we will assess at the end. But, remember, in that summit they said ‘we are not going to extend, there is no way we will extend’…twalamimona nomba. That’s why nga wabepa ubufi ufwile ukuleka (if you tell a lie you must stop), you must resign, that’s what morality calls for. So Simwinga, Chulu, ba Emily Sikazwe nabambi mu ECZ tulemilolela after 10 days mukacite resign. Nga tamucitile resign, ninshi mulifiwelewele (and others in ECZ, we are requesting you, after 10 days of the registration exercise, you must resign. If you don’t resign then you are worthless).”

Reacting to Kambwili’s sentiments, Lusaka Province PF secretary Kennedy Kamba accused the opposition leader of conceding defeat in advance.

“But we know these defeatist tactics which the opposition are trying to play. They started making noise way before the second phase of voter registration kicked off. They even sent some of their surrogates to court and try and obtain an injunction against a legitimate process that is allowed by law to be conducted ahead of elections,” he said. “One would wonder whether or not some of these so-called opposition party leaders even use their brains to think before coming up with alarming statements that are only meant to sow seeds of discord among Zambians. To us, this is a sign that the opposition know they have very little chances to make it in the 2021 elections and the only way they can make themselves relevant is by disturbing the smooth flow of the voter registration exercise.”

Kamba asked the opposition to instead encourage their members to register as voters.

“The continued attacks on the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) by the opposition political parties is a clear sign that our friends on the opposite side are already defeated way ahead of the 2021 general elections,” Kamba said. “Instead of encouraging their members, the Church and civil society organisations to combine efforts in calling on people to register as voters in large numbers, they have resorted to endless attacks on an independent body, the ECZ.”

He accused the opposition of deliberately scandalising the ECZ using children’s pictures.

“They have gone on to scandalise the process by capturing children purporting to show that the ECZ were registering them as voters in Luapula Province when that was done in Southern Province. They have taken a very dangerous path in trying to oppose everything and anything that the government does, but what they must not play around with is the electoral process,” said Kamba. “We do not want Zambia to lose the peace that it is known for. As the Patriotic Front, we cherish peace. And we believe that it is the duty of each and every Zambian to participate in voting and ensure that all those eligible take part in elections. This role is also for the opposition political parties. Instead of wasting their time and energy discrediting the ECZ for things they have not done, let them get on the ground mobilising people to register. They must realise that for them to adequately participate in the coming elections, they will need the numbers, but these numbers will not come if they do not mobilise the people to register as voters.”