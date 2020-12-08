When did cost become a worry for this regime?

Manipulation is the skillful handling, controlling or using of something or someone. But this word also has some negative connotations – a manipulative person knows how to twist words, play on emotions and otherwise manage a situation in a sneaky fashion to get what he wants, according to vocabulary.com.
Dishonesty is one of the characteristics that define a manipulative individual. Manipulative people are cunning and sly and can work a situation or work with a sense of confidence that makes you feel unpleasant. Not only do they undermine people right in front of them, but they also have a tendency to make one feel bad about their emotions.
This is what we have seen in the behaviour of our government leaders and their minions. Clearly manifest manipulative behaviour is at play in nearly all their dealings. It is evident even in the current electoral process ahead of the 2021 Presidential and General Elections.
During the Vice-President’s Question Time in Parliament on Friday, Inonge Wina, responding to Nkeyema member of parliament Kapelwa Mbangweta, who sought understanding whether it was a special case for Western Province where National Registration Card registration offices were being closed, said something that seemed to unmask the government manipulation of the whole process.
Inonge said a lot of information was disseminated to members of parliament at the beginning of the mobile issuance of NRCs.
She said this was the same time that members of parliament were hiding from Parliament on account of Bill 10 and therefore they missed out on information relating to the five-days extension for NRCs issuance.
“You will find that the areas that were left out those were the areas where the permanent secretary in the area was trying to get in touch with his people to inform them about the extension of another week following the complaints during the first phase of the issuance of the NRCs,” said Inonge. “So Mr Speaker, I cannot really guarantee 100 per cent returning of officers in all the areas that missed out but the Ministry of Home Affairs is still looking into this matter particularly in acquiring resources to undertake this exercise because this is a costly exercise to move teams to the provinces.”
When did cost become a worry for this regime?
This last statement is remarkable indeed. Clearly, the regime is up to something. Going by what Inonge is saying, there is absolutely no intention by the regime to extend the issuance of NRCs and the voter registration exercises. She is now advancing the issue of cost! That it is a costly exercise to move teams to the provinces. Yes, it is a costly exercise. Elections are a costly undertaking. But this is the price Zambians are prepared to pay. Elections are a necessary cost they chose for themselves. What we find ironic is that the issue of the cost is being brought in now when Zambians are demanding that they be issued with NRCs and for them to be allowed an opportunity to register as voters. This regime has caused nearly countless local government and parliamentary by-elections since 2016. No one has ever heard them speak or raise concern about the cost of these by-elections. Only the opposition and some civil society organisations have voiced concern, which the regime ignored. But now they are telling us that they have become very cost conscious, that teams cannot be sent to provinces to issue out NRCs! When it suited them, the cost of by-elections was a non-issue and now that they are swimming against a tsunami and are sensing a waterloo, they have become cost sensitive! Who are they trying to fool? When did cost matter for this government?
If they are genuine about the cost concern, the regime would not have abolished the old Voters’ Register that has been used, without problems, for all previous elections, including the 2015 and 2016 ones that produced this regime. Zambians know that it is the regime that has abolished the old voters’ roll, not the Electoral Commission of Zambia, which, clearly, is playing a puppet role.
Inonge is not making sense on this score. It would have made more sense if they did not allow the ECZ to abolish the old voters’ roll, which had in excess six million registered voters. Now with a few days remaining before the close of the voter registration exercise, the ECZ has failed to meet its target of nine million voters. Wouldn’t it have made more sense to merely update the old voters’ roll by adding first time voters to it? This would have been cost-effective, not what they are telling us now.
Indeed, lies have short legs!
Manipulation is the skillful handling, controlling or using of something or someone. But this word also has some negative connotations – a manipulative person knows how to twist words, play on emotions and otherwise manage a situation in a sneaky fashion to get what he wants, according to vocabulary.com.
Dishonesty is one of the characteristics that define a manipulative individual. Manipulative people are cunning and sly and can work a situation or work with a sense of confidence that makes you feel unpleasant. Not only do they undermine people right in front of them, but they also have a tendency to make one feel bad about their emotions.
This is what we have seen in the behaviour of our government leaders and their minions. Clearly manifest manipulative behaviour is at play in nearly all their dealings. It is evident even in the current electoral process ahead of the 2021 Presidential and General Elections.
During the Vice-President’s Question Time in Parliament on Friday, Inonge Wina, responding to Nkeyema member of parliament Kapelwa Mbangweta, who sought understanding whether it was a special case for Western Province where National Registration Card registration offices were being closed, said something that seemed to unmask the government manipulation of the whole process.
Inonge said a lot of information was disseminated to members of parliament at the beginning of the mobile issuance of NRCs.
She said this was the same time that members of parliament were hiding from Parliament on account of Bill 10 and therefore they missed out on information relating to the five-days extension for NRCs issuance.
“You will find that the areas that were left out those were the areas where the permanent secretary in the area was trying to get in touch with his people to inform them about the extension of another week following the complaints during the first phase of the issuance of the NRCs,” said Inonge. “So Mr Speaker, I cannot really guarantee 100 per cent returning of officers in all the areas that missed out but the Ministry of Home Affairs is still looking into this matter particularly in acquiring resources to undertake this exercise because this is a costly exercise to move teams to the provinces.”
When did cost become a worry for this regime?
This last statement is remarkable indeed. Clearly, the regime is up to something. Going by what Inonge is saying, there is absolutely no intention by the regime to extend the issuance of NRCs and the voter registration exercises. She is now advancing the issue of cost! That it is a costly exercise to move teams to the provinces. Yes, it is a costly exercise. Elections are a costly undertaking. But this is the price Zambians are prepared to pay. Elections are a necessary cost they chose for themselves. What we find ironic is that the issue of the cost is being brought in now when Zambians are demanding that they be issued with NRCs and for them to be allowed an opportunity to register as voters. This regime has caused nearly countless local government and parliamentary by-elections since 2016. No one has ever heard them speak or raise concern about the cost of these by-elections. Only the opposition and some civil society organisations have voiced concern, which the regime ignored. But now they are telling us that they have become very cost conscious, that teams cannot be sent to provinces to issue out NRCs! When it suited them, the cost of by-elections was a non-issue and now that they are swimming against a tsunami and are sensing a waterloo, they have become cost sensitive! Who are they trying to fool? When did cost matter for this government?
If they are genuine about the cost concern, the regime would not have abolished the old Voters’ Register that has been used, without problems, for all previous elections, including the 2015 and 2016 ones that produced this regime. Zambians know that it is the regime that has abolished the old voters’ roll, not the Electoral Commission of Zambia, which, clearly, is playing a puppet role.
Inonge is not making sense on this score. It would have made more sense if they did not allow the ECZ to abolish the old voters’ roll, which had in excess six million registered voters. Now with a few days remaining before the close of the voter registration exercise, the ECZ has failed to meet its target of nine million voters. Wouldn’t it have made more sense to merely update the old voters’ roll by adding first time voters to it? This would have been cost-effective, not what they are telling us now.
Indeed, lies have short legs!