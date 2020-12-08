Zambians in awkward position – Kateka

FOR far too long we have been watching our country slide into a very unacceptable state, New Heritage Party president Chishala Kateka has said.

In an interview yesterday, Kateka who is also a founder member of the original Heritage Party led by Brigadier General Godfrey Miyanda, said she was motivated to join politics and consequently run for President because the country has been allowing things that should not have to continue happening for far too long.

“My motivation for joining politics is Zambia and Zambians. While we have some really excellent brains, we could allow social disorder to become the order of the day and we could continue to allow bad governance and the looting of our resources,” Kateka said.

She noted that there are two major political parties in the country that people are looking at.

However, Kateka regretted that the two parties were so engrossed in an ethnic and political showdown that they disqualify themselves to be uniting and galvanising forces for Zambians that only want to see progress and the redemption.

She said with unacceptable politics of hate practiced by the PF and UPND the country has witnessed, a large number of Zambians are saying, “if the political landscape does not change”, they would rather not vote unless they see something that would present a credible alternative springing up.

“At what point do we say ‘enough’. We look around and ask ourselves,’why are we not doing something about it?’ If the PF were to carry the day in 2021, would the UPND and their followers accept it? If the UPND were to carry the day, would the PF and their followers accept that? This puts Zambians in an awkward position,” she said.

Kateka said her motivation was to see a land of serious possibilities.

“A land that is well endowed with not only natural resources but also with good human capital,” she said.

Kateka said she sees a land that is always on the brink of achieving but not quite making it.

“Are we that credible something? After all, there are more parties that have come up and are yet to come up. I don’t know, it is up to the Zambians to judge. Ours is to arise and offer ourselves as that credible something,” said Kateka.