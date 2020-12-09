Out of order: I wish I could shake your hand

[By Michael Brandon Munyimba]

The most appropriate African thing people did when they met was to shake hands. In a way, this maiden article is my way of shaking your hand.

Not that I was ever a keen shaker of hands, in fact, it was one damn practice I always wished we could one day do away with, because I know what I do with my hands. I plead guilty to having been an avid nose-picker and nail-biter.

I pick my nose and roll my mucous into tiny balls that I play with and eventually kick away, before molding new ones. But that doesn’t mean you are innocent, because you know what you do with your hands too.

Even in those moments of this old habit that has suddenly been brought to a rude stop by Corona – the commander-in-chief of the world’s armed forces, I already shunned the act of handshakes, especially with married lads and presidents, because I have always known that hands can sometimes touch, enter, play with and sometimes even hold dirty or dangerous objects when good ole boys like me weren’t looking or deep asleep.

I unceremoniously visited my married good friend Joe and his wife in the wee hours of one morning in Kanyama compound, just before the handshake was ‘abolished’. I must have interrupted the couple from either their sleep, or ‘something else’, because it took several minutes of hard-knocks before his short, dark and plump wife finally unbolted their shrieky door and stood before me in her chitenge or ‘wrapper’ as my Ninja pals would have called it, which she had hurriedly wrapped from her booby chest to her sluggish knees.

Of course, I am aware that it’s more of bad manners to visit couples at such queer hours as 5:30am. But I had to get to my friend Joe early before he woke up and ‘concluded’ the two left-over bottles – or bombs- as those in the know-how call Kachasu bottles that lay hidden in his ramshackle. It’s always been a bad gamble to entrust Joe with such merchandise and expect to find even a drop when you went to pee, not to mention when you left them with him and went to sleep.

Anyway, when his wife Tracy stretched out her hand to shake mine, I wasn’t as keen as she was. For a long moment, I gazed at that extended hand of hers without reciprocating mine. I looked at that fat palm, the long and jagged fingers; God knows what those hands were from holding!

So, when she realised what I was thinking, she quickly withdrew it in embarrassment with a face that bore a funny brand of injured pride. Tracy hasn’t spoken to me since that infamous encounter. No, I have always hated handshakes, because hands can be dangerous. Yes, presidents’ too! Ever wondered just how many nose-picker, nail-biting, masturbating, stealing hands that presidents all over the world shake every new day?

#Excepts_joe_chilaizya’s_Joe_Town

Send comment to: globalaccesstraining2015@gmail.com