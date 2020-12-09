Pay back a lesson – Kalaba

HARRY Kalaba hopes the issue of misled ‘illegal ministers’ paying back to the State has provided a lesson to those ministers who are now agitating for President Edgar Lungu’s “third term” bid in 2021.

Kalaba, the Democratic Party (DP) president, has told his ‘accomplices’ to own up and refund the State.

On Monday, the Constitutional Court gave a 30-day ultimatum to 63 ministers and their deputies to reimburse the money they illicitly acquired for illegally remaining in office after their mandate had expired in May 2016 – prior to the August 11, 2016 presidential and general elections.

According to the Constitutional Court, the matter has been finalised and that assessment indicates that Ngosa Simbyakula and 62 others are required to pay back to the State treasury K3.7 million for the period of May 2016 to July 2016.

The amount should be paid by January 5, 2021.

An amount to be paid by each person has been specified.

Kalaba, for instance, has to pay K60,434.88

The ministers and deputies remained in office following the ‘legal advice’ to them by President Lungu.

President Lungu is a lawyer.

Reacting to the matter, Kalaba said he was “honestly glad” that the ConCourt finally gave direction on the issue of paying back to the State.

“You’ll recall that even when I was minister and the court had ruled that we should pay back, I did write to the Secretary to the Cabinet to tell us how we are going to pay the monies,” Kalaba said in an interview. “I was misunderstood by colleagues who thought I was just trying to be a good boy or something like that. But now that the ConCourt has given us the exact figures of what we should pay and where we have to pay, we’ll be paying these monies very soon ourselves.”

He stressed the need for people to be compliant with decisions of the judiciary.

“We need to follow the directive of the court. I’m aspiring for Office of President and the first thing that I should do is to respect the institutions of governance that have been put in place,” Kalaba said. “Since the ConCourt has ruled, I have no qualms and I’ll not have any qualms, because this is what I have been waiting for. So, very soon you’ll be hearing from us going to pay those monies. Very soon!”

Kalaba also had a word to his colleagues who have dragged feet over the matter of refunding the State.

“Let us just do the right thing and the right thing is to pay back these monies. Let us not be seen to be undermining the process of our governance. Let us not be seen to be disregarding decisions that are coming from the judicial bench,” he said.

“And I want to encourage sitting ministers – those that were in government when we were misled to continue being in office – please, let’s just own up.”

Kalaba continued: “and I hope this is a lesson to those that have been misled on the issue of the third term.”

“I also want to believe this is a lesson for those that were misled on the issue of Bill 10 – the issue of doing things contrary to what the law says,” said Kalaba. “Let us learn from this act, because forewarned is forearmed.”

