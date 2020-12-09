BOTSWANA sex workers flood Livingstone after that country’s reopening of the Kazungula border.

A check in the tourist capital over the weekend revealed an increase of sex workers from the neighbouring country in bars and night clubs.

A patron at a certain night club situated on Musi-oa-Tunya Road said there was a large group of Tswanas, many of whom were sex workers.

“The border is now open and a lot of sex workers from Kasane in Botswana have flooded not only Livingstone but also Kazungula where they are targeting truck drivers,” the patron who spoke on condition of anonymity said.

On December 1, a health specialist Derrick Kalimbwe told the audience during the World AIDS Day commemoration that Livingstone had one of the highest HIV prevalence rates in the country, at 25.3 per cent, chiefly because it is a border town.