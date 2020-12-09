Unpacking M&E with Dr Kanyamuna: Hate bad development, demand results-based development

‘Aluta Continua’ is the phrase I have frequently used on this column for more than one year of my writing in this newspaper. For a long time now, I have been an ardent searcher and re-searcher of what motivated the African founding fathers and mothers to fight a good fight – particularly those who occupied the offices of president. I came across Comrade Samora Machel, the Mozambican first president. During that country’s struggle for both political and socio-economic independence, Comrade Machel used the phrase ‘aluta continua’ to inspire his people to fight on until a breakthrough was founded in Maputo and across Mozambique. It literally means ‘let the fight continue’. This is the situation Zambia finds itself in today, 56 years after independence. Although dynamics are different today from those of 1964 and before, the despair and poverty remain the same, if not worse off. In fact, it is worse off and hopeless for many Zambians. The euphoria of ‘aluta continua’ cut across the African continent. Our Dr Kaunda and his team preached ‘aluta continua’ by inspiring the youth, women and men to relentlessly fight for a better and inclusive Zambia.

It is my view that currently, Zambia is experiencing ‘bad’ development. It is also my view that Zambia can be transformed from the current malaise of deep rooted abject poverty to pursuing a ‘results-based’ development. But this possibility lies in what the citizens of Zambia decide and seek to do about the calamitous situation. In 1964 and the years before then, the biggest challenge to our real development pursuit was the British colonisation and dehumanisation approach it adopted to curtail indigenous black human rights and self-determination. Our forefathers and mothers fought a ‘known’ enemy with all their sweat and blood and indeed their brainpowers. Today, the enemy is ourselves. Many times, we cannot even see ourselves as being cruel enemies of our own selves. This has delayed our breakthrough developmentally. We kept convincing ourselves that Dr Kaunda was our brother, Dr Chiluba was our brother, Dr Mwanawasa was our brother, Dr R. Banda was our brother and indeed Mr Sata was our brother. This has continued today. We still find reasons (evil, righteous, real or all) to convince ourselves that President E. Lungu is our brother too. And that as brothers, these men can mess up our country’s development path and off we let them go unpunished. We are enemies of ourselves by setting our transformational development agenda too low and shallow. We clapped and still clap for leaders when we needed to demand for transformational results-based development.

Hate bad development, demand for results-based development is my message to Zambians in my edition today. There is enough evidence in our past as a people that putting our eggs in one basket of trusting and believing that Kaunda, Chiluba, Mwanawasa, Banda, Sata and now Lungu will transform our country to greater development heights. While we shall always require some brothers and sisters to occupy leadership positions for us to pursue development in an orderly manner, these leaders need to be treated with an iron fist by the citizenry. The ‘development eyes’ of Zambians must never go to sleep or to slumber. We should seek and demand for transformational results from our numerous resource endowments through national development processes. Electing leaders to positions of authority and reverting to our waiting rooms, thinking that President Lungu will transform Zambia has proven to be a mockery and hoax. To make matters worse, how Zambians have conformed ourselves to the ‘below-par’ performing economy is amazingly amazing! If it is fear to rise and demand for a better and results-based economy, then it is timidity of the worst kind in Zambian history.

Bad development is the type we are in today. When you are sick and you need basic drugs, our public health facilities do not have stocks. At best, they give you a prescription to buy medication for yourself. When you are sick and require some specialised treatment, they give you long appointments which in many cases end up into home-based deaths—due to lack of medical equipment and drugs, shortages of medical personnel, etc. Today, I am sure no Zambian family does not feel let down by the inadequacies of our health care system, both public and private. In terms of food security, the country is wallowing in untold miseries. Farmers in the country-sides have been perennially crying for a better economy that supports a thriving agricultural sector, an economy and government regime whose support was meaningfully present at each and every phase of the agricultural value chain—land acquisition, production, marketing and sales, and indeed consumption. Why have our governments and particularly under the regimes of presidents Chiluba, Sata and Lungu forsaken the Zambian economy when it came to transforming the agriculture sector? It has been all rhetorics and it is extremely irritating to say the least!

Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) for the Zambian economy in the sectors of education, water and sanitation, governance, anti-corruption, energy, mining, tourism, entrepreneurship, malnutrition, and gender inclusiveness are undesirable. If I was to put this view differently— presently, is Zambia a corruption free economy? Do we have a thriving energy sector to meet both domestic and industrial market needs? Is our tourism sector contributing significantly to the country’s growth (GDP)? Does every Zambian child have access to nutritious food diet on a daily basis to support their holistic growth? Who has access to empowerment programmes by government, every youth and woman in need? Under what conditions should one access empowerment financing? If Zambia is second or third leading copper producing country in the world, so what? What do we have to show for it if every little project we are doing is from expensively borrowed loans? Bad development is even borrowing over $3 billion Eurobonds and fail to account for them. Accumulating debt to over $11 billion in less than 9 years is a scandal Zambians did not need to compromise on. And failure to provide tangible evidence and accountability reports on the use of these resources should have been the main topic of discussion and anger by Zambians as we count-down to the 2021 general elections.

Every Zambian will do better to declare total hatred against bad development and relentlessly pursue results-based development. With all our development eyes on results-based growth and wealth redistribution, Zambia will be headed for a transformative development epoch. Therefore, get your NRC, obtain your Voters Card and make it your personal and family responsibility to vote on 12th August 2021. Let us not defile our country by electing any available Zambian to preside over national assets, regardless of his/her leadership calibre, visionary capacity, tenacity and proven success track record. For all political aspirants, don’t waste our time with stories—demonstrate to the country how you will transform the economy in five years should Zambians vote YES on you. Aluta Continua for a thriving Zambia!

Dr Vincent Kanyamuna holds a Doctor of Philosophy in Monitoring and Evaluation and is lecturer and researcher at the University of Zambia, Department of Development Studies. For comments and views, email: vkanyamuna@unza.zm