ECZ leaving electoral process to whims of those that wield power – Laura

ACTIVIST Laura Miti says the Electoral Commission of Zambia has created hurdles in the electoral process.

In an interview in Mkushi where her organisation, the Alliance for Community Action, has built capacity and deployed youths to carryout door-to-door voter registration sensitisation activities, Miti said the ECZ had left the electoral process to the whims of those that wield power.

She wondered why the Electoral Commission of Zambia opted to do away with the 2016 Voters’ Register.

Miti said it was irrational for the ECZ to scrap the 2016 voters’ roll in preference for a new register.

She observed that the decision by the ECZ to do away with the 2016 Voters’ Register had created some hurdles in the electoral process ahead of the 2021 polls.

“To start with, it baffles me to see the Electoral Commission of Zambia discarding the 2016 voters’ roll. Just why did the PF government and the Electoral Commission of Zambia scrap the 2016 voters’ roll?” wondered Miti. “For me, the 2016 voters’ roll is still valid. And then they elected to embark on the [voter] registration exercise during the rainy season when majority people are busy with farming activities. The timing is wrong! And they keep on saying they will capture nine million registered voters in 30 days. This is unattainable! This time around the Electoral Commission of Zambia has created hurdles in the whole electoral process. The end result is that people are being disenfranchised. The problem is that the ECZ is leaving the electoral process to the whims of those that wield power.”

And Miti said legally, the voter registration exercise should be an on-going process.

“The Electoral Commission of Zambia should extend the voter registration exercise up to the first two months of next year. In fact, by law, here in Zambia, the voter registration exercise should be an on-going process,” she said.

Meanwhile, Miti said people should vote in order to improve their lives and not to improve the lives of politicians.

“Vote for leaders that will manage the economy [to be] strong; leaders that will address the challenge of high unemployment levels among Zambian youths. People should vote in order to improve their lives and not to improve the lives of politicians,” stressed Miti. “Don’t vote for politicians to start driving GX vehicles and flying all over the world in aeroplanes.”