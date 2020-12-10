ILO urges Zambia to ratify Convention 190

THE International Labour Organisation says Zambia needs to accelerate the process of ratification of Convention No.190 which deals with eliminating violence and harassment in the world of work.

Senior regional gender specialist decent work team for Eastern and Southern Africa Mwila Chigaga said in an interview during a media training on violence and harassment Convention No. 190 (C190) and recommendation No 206 in Chisamba that the convention was a win-win for the government, workers and employers.

On June 21, 2019, the ILO’s International Labour Conference adopted the Centenary Declaration on the Future of Work, expressing a clear commitment to a world of work free from violence and harassment. On the same day, the Centenary Conference brought this commitment to life with the adoption of the Violence and Harassment Convention (No. 190) and Recommendation (No. 206).

Zambia is yet to ratify the Convention.

“I think we should start from the understanding of what a convention is. A convention is a set of principles that are agreed upon by the international community or the global community, looking at how we as human beings are going to protect our rights, the dignity of workers. So these are agreed minimum standards to say at least we commit ourselves to meeting these standards so that we protect worker’s rights and promote social justice and decent work for all,” she said.

Chigaga said Zambia had a lot to lose if she does not ratify the convention because violence and harassment in the world of work was a major issue.

She said it was an issue that goes to protect the human rights of workers.

“It is an issue that is at the heart of the productivity of an enterprise. It is an issue that is at the heart of promoting gender equality. I think all these principles that we as Zambia ascribe to. And I think it is extremely important for us as a country that is looking to attract foreign direct investment because one of the things that investors require to know is ‘does an enabling environment for business exist?’ And when you’re talking about violence and harassment it is actually a serious productivity issue which international investors are very weary of,” she said. “They are looking for countries to invest in but those countries must be good global citizens and I think that is why it is very important for us as Zambia to ratify the convention because we are signifying to the international community that we have a commitment to promote international laid standards. We have a commitment to eliminate violence and harassment in the world of work and that goes towards defining Zambia as having a good enabling environment for investment.”

Chigaga hoped Zambia, being a member of the ILO, was committed to promoting international labour standards and ensuring decent work for all men and women, including eliminating violence and harassment in the world of work.

“Every one, all of us citizens and government, we all should aspire to have one thing. We should have a good investment climate and good investment climate demands that we protect and promote international labour standards that promote the dignity of workers,” said Chigaga. “I just think when it comes to Convention 190, it’s a win-win. It is a win-win for government, it is a win-win for the workers in relation to ensuring workers’ rights are protected. It is a win-win for employers in relation to looking at the productivity of an enterprise. So it’s a win-win formula and I would like to urge that we accelerate the process of ratification of the convention. It is in our national interest.”