Mwelwa calls for civility in Zambian politics

DR Lawrence Mwelwa says the phenomenon of character assassination in Zambian politics leads to a culture of incivility.

In a statement, Dr Mwelwa who is aspiring for the Mkushi North parliamentary seat said Zambia needs a society which would allow all citizens to freely participate in politics.

“We need to highlight the fact that leadership is not for sale to the highest bidders. We need a society where the people of Mkushi can participate in politics other than sidelining them because they have no financial capacity to invest in politics. What is Dr Mwelwa bringing on the table, the ability to debate at any forum,” he said.

On character assassination in politics, Dr Mwelwa recalled that attempts to end late Michael Sata’s political career through lies and character assassination failed lamentably even by using state media at the time.

He said attempts to finish “our ECL (Edgar Chagwa Lungu) by digging old stories didn’t work”.

“This is not a new method. It started in Egypt when Moses attempted to deliver Israel. His opponents said he was a murderer. The 2016 general election witnessed unprecedented levels of personal insults and character assassination. While some newspapers and social media have always resorted to such base tactics, what was alarming this year was how senior Zambian leaders and politicians resorted to character assassination rather than focus on policy,” he said.

Dr Mwelwa said while people may disagree on policy, Parliament should ensure that personal insults, attacks and character assassination should have no place in Zambian politics and public discourse.

He said political leaders needed to be mindful that their words and public statements influenced many people either for good or ill.

“Politicians and the media should be role models for decency in our public conversation and avoid giving the impression to the general public that it is acceptable to insult, heckle, ridicule and attack people with a differing viewpoint,” Dr Mwelwa said.

He said character assassination has been a “strategic tool” that has been around for centuries and has been used by politicians all over the world and media.

“It is a political, cultural and social phenomenon. This is a classic situation. There’s nothing new. Even so, the level of incivility in the political and social discourse has increased since the 2016 presidential election,” Dr Mwelwa noted. “It raised the bar of incivility so high that any minor character attacks is, like, nothing, which was not acceptable even 15 years ago when we were trying to stick to the principles of civil debate. The question is: ‘How do you go back.”

He said character assassination, as a phenomenon, leads to a whole culture of incivility.

Dr Mwelwa noted that the more citizens keep arguing, the more they create an environment in which those things thrive.

He further noted that the vice was detrimental to democracy as an institution, which is based on civil debate.

“I believe that education is a key to reversing that trend. Maybe helping the audience learn for themselves how to raise their media literacy levels, how to use fact-checking, so people are not just swayed by populist politicians or their demagoguery,” Dr Mwelwa said. “It’s so easy to be comfortable in your filtered bubble. We have to teach our nation how to be critical consumers of information. We should have started this conversation a very long time ago.”

He counselled the country’s leaders to set the correct tone.

“My elder brother president [Hakainde] Hichilema must lead the way in condemning social media led character attacks. I believe that whoever comes next [as president] should set the standard for civil behaviour,” Dr Mwelwa said. “I have been following the political style of President Lungu, I stand to be corrected. His politics has been above board in this area. Even when is he called names he has maintained his posture as a leader.”

He said people were tired of this ‘information noise’ uncertainty and confusion about what’s next.

He said predictability and focus on clear and responsible communication would be the key for the next generation of politicians.

“He who alleges must prove,” said Dr Mwelwa.