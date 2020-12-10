Zambia making ‘very little progress’ in tackling corruption – TI-Z

TRANSPARENCY International Zambia executive director Maurice Nyambe says Zambia is making very little progress, if any, to tackle the problem of corruption.

During the Zambia Anti-Corruption Conference in Lusaka, Nyambe said the revelations by the Auditor General’s office, trends analyses by the Financial Intelligence Centre, and the reported stories seen in the media of corrupt activities in both the public and the private sector all suggest that the country was making very little progress, if any, to tackle corruption.

“Over the last 20 years and working in collaboration with many of you, we have done our level best to tackle this scourge head-on. However, there can be no doubt that corruption has remained a topical governance issue in Zambia in spite of our efforts to address it over the last decades. It has become a pervasive problem with no sector spared from its consequential impacts,” he said.

Nyambe said according to the TI Corruption Perception Index for 2019, Zambia had a score of 34 and ranking of 113.

He said for 2018, the score was 35 and ranking of 105, entailing a drop by one on the score and eight places on the rankings.

Nyambe said in the last four years since 2016, Zambia had dropped four points on the CPI, the worst performance for the country since the index started.

He said in terms of ranking, Zambia had dropped by 17 places from the CPI 2017 rank of 96 out of 180, to 113 out of 180 in 2019.

Nyambe said similarly, the 2019 Global Corruption Barometer for Africa, which was a product of partnership between TI and Afro, corruption had increased in the previous 12 months.

He said the statistics cause to ask questions about the efficacy of the interventions that have been implemented by the government, the private sector and civil society in a bid to tackle a problem that threatens to reverse every gain made in the development aspiration of the country.

“Why do we not seem to be making progress even after years of awareness raising and other activities that are meant to curb corruption? Are our interventions more reactive than proactive? What new challenges in the fight against corruption does the new normal under COVID-19 present to us? What new approaches should we adopt?” asked Nyambe.