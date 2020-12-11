Despair in Luapula unbearable – Kabemba

THE opposition DP says the despair the people of Luapula Province have been subjected to by governments is intolerable.

DP spokesperson Judith Kabemba lamented the telling under-development in Luapula Province.

Last Saturday, DP president Harry Kalaba addressed a well-attended public rally at Chipungu ground in Chienge district of Luapula Province.

“Seeing what happened in Luapula Province (at DP public rally), you can see that Zambia has decided that the seventh President of Zambia is president Harry Kalaba,” Kabemba said in an interview in Samfya, en route to Lusaka from Chienge. “We’ve heard people lying that Luapula is their bedroom. But what happened in Luapula has sent a signal to the whole country that it’s time for change.”

She is distressed that there is no road worth mentioning between Nchelenge and Chienge districts.

“From 1964 when Zambia became independent up to today, there is no road from Nchelenge, all the way to senior chief Puta’s palace. How can you subject people to such desolation? Cakana (it’s unacceptable)!” Kabemba complained.

“Luapula is just a poor patch of land and yet people want to continue bragging that it’s their political bedroom! It’s for that reason that the people of Luapula have loudly spoken to say going forward, they will back Kalaba.”

She further regretted that the good climate in Luapula Province was not being maximised for agricultural purposes.

“There are good soils for agriculture in Luapula, and yet everything is going to waste. As DP, under the leadership of president Harry Kalaba, we are saying we are going to seriously diversify into agriculture,” explained Kabemba. “We’ll be growing rice in the plains of Luapula River and we’ll be feeding this country. We’ll also be exporting and bringing forex (foreign exchange) in the country. I’m a very glad party spokesperson because my party is doing very well.”