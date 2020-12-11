El Mukuka, Cuebur release ‘I’ll Hold You Down’

AFTER years of friendship and remixing work for one another, top Zambian DJ/producer El Mukuka and South African heavyweight Cuebur have finally collaborated on an original brand new single titled ‘I’ll Hold You Down’.

The song, featuring the vocal talents of Marocco and James Sakala, will be available across all digital platforms today (Friday December 11).

According to a statement, I’ll Hold You Down’ is a “slow tempo Afro-pop ‘tropical’ track ideal for the summer.”

“Cuebur, Marocco and James Sakala are common names within my repertoire, but this song I feel is something different and special,” El Mukuka stated.

Cuebur, a South African Music Awards nominated music producer, mix engineer and club DJ who hails from Mpumalanga, made a name for himself after he released his hit song ‘Pepe’, which was featured on DJ Zinhle’s ‘Feminine Touch’ album. Since then he has produced songs for some of South Africa’s most popular artistes, including Heavy K, Shimza and Da Capo.

“2020 has been such a weirdly challenging year full of high and low notes but I have been fascinated by the amount of inspiration I’ve had this year,” stated El Mukuka. “Tons of new music is on the way and I truly hope that 2021 can see a return to international touring, which I miss incredibly.”

Born in Lusaka to a Greek mother and Zambian father, El Mukuka’s appreciation and love for his two diverse cultures not only enriched his identity but also inspired him deeply. He is best known for fusing traditional African music with Western deep house and pop.

The 28-year-old DJ’s 2016 release “Bottle of Loneliness” earned him a place in the international house scene with various iTunes, Spotify and terrestrial radio chart rankings in Spain, Argentina, Estonia, Russia and Zambia as well as millions of streams worldwide. The song later caught the attention of the European DJ duo Filatov & Karas who remixed it in 2017 driving the song’s success even further. Since then El Mukuka has had releases on some of the most prominent labels in the dance music scene and has signed a multi-year endorsement deal with Budweiser Zambia.