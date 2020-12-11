FAWEZA expresses concern over rollout of CSE in schools

FORUM for Africa Women Educationalists of Zambia (FAWEZA) national chairperson Professor Enala Tembo Mwase says Comprehensive Sexuality Education is believed to be one of the answers to poor participation of girls in school, but its rollout is of concern to FAWEZA.

And Ministry of General Education permanent secretary (technical services) Dr Jobbicks Kalumba says the introduction of CSE in schools has resulted into a decrease in GBV as learners are equipped with information and life skills for them to make informed decisions and to report any acts violence.

During the FAWEZA learning and sharing meeting on the safe spaces model and guidelines on keeping girls safe in school in Chisamba, Prof Mwase said FAWEZA was concerned about poor participation of girls in education exacerbated by various vices.

She said even with the introduction of Comprehensive Sexuality Education (CSE) in schools in 2014, only 42.3 per cent of the learners had been reached with life skills-based, HIV and sexuality education information, and only 43.8 per cent of teachers have been trained to deliver CSE in schools.

“CSE is believed to be one of the answers to poor participation of girls in school, but its rollout is of concern to FAWEZA,” she said.

Prof Mwase said in efforts to address barriers to girl’s access to education, through the strategy 2018 – 2022, FAWEZA employs a number of approaches aimed at enhancing retention and safety of girls in school.

She said one such innovation was the safe spaces model which promotes peer learning, coaching and mentoring of girls as well as adopting guidelines believed to enhance the safety of girls in schools.

Prof Mwase said FAWEZA in partnership with Population Council, a few years ago, developed a girls’ empowerment manual for use by teachers and mother mentors during interactions with girls in the safe spaces.

She said it was hoped that the Ministry of General Education, through interaction at the meeting and visits to project schools, would find the safe space model appropriate and useful in improving poor participation of girls in education.

She said protection of learners, especially girls, was a prime concern for FAWEZA as it does not only guarantee retention into school but performance as well.

Prof Mwase said adolescent girls in Zambia were at risk of leaving school prematurely and also may be infected by HIV due to a host of contextual factors, which include early child marriage, early child-bearing, harmful gender norms, school related gender-based violence and sexual related gender-based violence.

She said FAWEZA was concerned with the high dropout rates among girls caused by many factors including inadequate adolescent reproductive health rights information, high cost of education, poor implementation of the re-entry policy, poverty, lack of role models, especially for rural learners, and general lack of interest in school.

Prof Mwase said violence against women and girls was an abuse of human rights perpetrated mainly by men and boys against women and girls.

She said Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV) was a form of discrimination as it degrades women and girls and deprives them of opportunities to enjoy the same human rights as men and boys.

Prof Mwase said international law like Article 3(4) and Article 4 of the protocol of the African Charter on Human and People’s Rights on the rights of women in Africa prohibits all forms of gender-based violence (GBV) and article 11 of the SADC Protocol on Gender and Development directs governments to prohibit GBV and punish perpetrators.

She said the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women also directs governments to adopt and implement appropriate measures to ensure protection of women and girls’ rights, including protection from all forms of violence and abuse.

Prof Mwase said the government, therefore, had an obligation to protect all people, especially women and girls, from all forms of GBV.

And Dr Kalumba said in a speech read for him by the ministry’s director planning and information Louis Mwansa that education was essential for women to reach gender equality and become leaders of change.

“Considering that we are fighting for the same cause, we may all agree here that educating a girl child has not been easy. We are all aware that it has not always been easy to ensure equal numbers of girls and boys at all grade levels, especially after the fourth grade,” he said.

Dr Kalumba said according to the Ministry of General Education statistical bulletin of 2018, teenage pregnancies for school going children stood above 15,000 per annum.

He said this was a clear indication that the school environment was not safe for female learners and therefore there the need for lasting solutions to enhance safety of girls in school.

Dr Kalumba said School-Related Gender-Based Violence (SRGB V) was another factor contributing to school dropout and poor performance, resulting in long-term health, social and economic consequences for adolescent girls.

He said among the initiatives the government had put in place, among others, include the Girls Education and Women Empowerment Livelihood (GEWEL) project in collaboration with The World Bank, whose general objective was to increase access to livelihood support for extremely poor women and access to secondary education for disadvantaged girls in extremely poor households under which the keeping girls in school initiative which was currently supporting over 16,000 girls through provision of school bursaries across the 10 provinces falls.

Dr Kalumba said through UNESCO, a number of teachers had been equipped with skills on how to handle SRGBV in schools.

“In addition, the introduction of Comprehensive Sexuality Education in our schools has resulted into a decrease in GBV as learners are equipped with information and life skills for them to make informed decisions and to report any acts GBV. My ministry has also other programmes such as the keep girls in schools which have also resulted into retention of girls in school,” he said.

“A lot more has to be done and we therefore, commend the efforts of various Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) like FAWEZA and others who are complimenting government efforts to ensure safety of girls in school,” said Dr Kalumba.