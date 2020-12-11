Free Assange, demands Peoples’ Assembly

THE International Peoples’ Assembly has asked the UK government to release WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange with immediate effect.

Commemorating the International Week of Anti-imperialist Struggles which also coincided with the International Human Rights Day that was being observed yesterday, the Assembly affirmed that Assange was a political prisoner.

The Assembly believes that Assange is being punished for speaking against human rights abuses by the US government.

“Julian Assange is a political prisoner for raising his voice and denouncing grave human rights abuses. Human rights defenders, jurists, journalists and defenders of free journalism, as well as advocates for freedom of expression have raised their voices to support Julian Assange demanding his release and asking the US and UK governments to cease the persecution against Julian Assange,” reads the Assembly’s letter in part. “As we celebrate Human Rights Day on December 10, we want to send an open letter to the UK government, with a clear message: the whole world is watching how Julian Assange is being treated by the UK government. It’s time to cease the persecution against Julian Assange, now. No to the extraordinary rendition of Julian Assange. Julian Assange must go free!”

Since 2010, Assange and WikiLeaks have produced an unprecedented body of journalistic publications, unveiling war crimes and terrible violations of human rights by powerful States.

Now, awaits the decision of a UK extradition tribunal, which may grant Assange rendition to the US authorities.

If this happens, he is likely to spend the rest of his life in a maximum security prison.

Assange received a 50-week sentence in Belmarsh Prison, south-east London, after being found guilty of breaching the Bail Act in April 2019.

He was arrested at the Ecuadorian Embassy, where he took refuge in 2012 to avoid extradition to Sweden over sexual assault allegations – which he has denied.

He faces 18 charges in the US, including computer misuse and the unauthorised disclosure of national defence information.

Assange is accused of working with former US army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning in “unlawfully obtaining and disclosing classified documents related to the national defence”, according to the US Justice Department.

He spent seven years inside the Ecuadorian Embassy in London before being handed over to British authorities by Ecuador in April last year.

In May of the same year, Swedish prosecutors reopened their investigation into an allegation of rape against Assange.