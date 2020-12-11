Masterminds of Kabulonga pupil’s death should be arrested – ZCEA

THE Zambia Civic Education Association says the recent death of a Kabulonga Boys Secondary School pupil due to injuries inflicted on him by fellow pupils of Twin Palm School is symptomatic of the society Zambia has become.

Executive director Judith Mulenga said the peer to peer violence that occurred between Twin Palm and Kabulonga Boys Secondary pupils last week was preventable and ”totally unacceptable”.

Mulenga said the extent of the violence indicates that it was not a sudden eruption.

“The rivalry and the violence must have started sometime back but for some reason the school authorities neglected to nip it in the bud, leading to the death of a child. Juvenile delinquency being characteristic of adolescence should have motivated the schools to embark on some form of social education on negotiation as a powerful tool of peaceful coexistence,” she said. “Unfortunately, the death of Ryan Phiri of Kabulonga Boys Secondary School due to severe injuries inflicted on him by his fellow pupils due to adolescence disagreement is symptomatic of the society Zambia has become. We have degenerated into a violent country to such alarming levels that there is now societal acceptance of violence as one of our ‘new normal.’”

She said the violent culture lies with the politicians, more so successive ruling party political cadres.

Mulenga said it started with the MMD cadres then the PF cadres picked it up or were taught by violent ex-MMD cadres who soon after the MMD lost power morphed into PF cadres.

“Every day we see stories in mainstream and social media of incidents of physical violence meted by grown men and women based on political differences and yet Zambia is a multi-party democracy. Only the other day a PF politician aspiring to some position was reported to have beaten up someone. In the recent past the Minister of Justice was openly assaulted,” she recalled.

“Children learn by imitating what adults do and say. The notion that is being imbued into our young ones with the abundant violence is that when you have a conflict, you resolve it by the most physically powerful and more violent subduing the weaker. From the pervasive violence displayed by the political cadres, children learn to celebrate the power of violence.”

She said the protection of children against violence abounds in both international, regional and national human rights instruments.

Mulenga said the Convention on the Rights of the Child, the African Charter on the Rights and Welfare of the Child, the Sustainable Development Goals, the national Bill of Rights and the education Act, all require that children are protected from violence and the government is obliged to take all necessary measures to ensure that.

She said if prevention fails, the government was obliged to take measures that ensures that child victims of violence receive psychosocial and recovery services.

Mulenga urged all parents and guardians of the surviving victims to demand those services from the government.

“But the masterminds of the incident should be arrested and face justice. Juvenile justice does not mean breaking the law and going scot free. The principles and standards of a rights based approach to juvenile justice is well known and the law should be seen to take its course,” said Mulenga. “We also hope that the incident is a wake-up call for the President to stamp his authority and stop the violence that has flourished under his rule. The President needs to take leadership on this scourge. When the violence escalates to our children he cannot, as usual side-step it and attribute it to the opposition. The opposition is not in power. We waited to see if he would visit the schools and speak to the pupils. And why not? What is more important for him to do than ensure the safety of our children?”