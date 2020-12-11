Misleading Edgar abandons his pliable ‘ministers’

Edgar Lungu says he expects cabinet ministers and deputy ministers who remained in office after Parliament was dissolved in 2016 to pay back salaries and allowances after the Constitutional Court ruling.
Edgar says decisions of the courts of law must be respected regardless of positions taken by different parties hence his position that the affected individuals must pay.
“We all must respect the rule of law because no one is above the law. Therefore, the ruling of the Constitutional Court must be complied with, ” says Edgar, adding that his administration would always uphold the separation of powers in respect of the Executive, the Judiciary, and the Legislature.
What an enigma! He can’t even apologise for misleading not only his pliable ministers but the Nation. We thought the Constitutional Court ruling that the ministers’ stay in office after the dissolution of Parliament was illegal and ordering them to pay back all the salaries/allowances they obtained between May and July 2016 would motivate Edgar to apologise. But the man is never remorseful! It seems Edgar considers an apology as a sign of weakness.
Here is a leader who gave a narrative that, as a lawyer, he understood the Constitution.
He even went to lengths castigating Zambians that their problem is that they don’t read!
“Having seriously interrogated the law and in the interest of governance to continue, I will run government with my Cabinet! Lawyers that want can go to court but I am ready to debate with them over the issue because I am also a lawyer,” Edgar bragged as several ministers who attended the May 14, 2016 press conference cheered in support. “Shame to those people who don’t read. I beg you people to read…people are debating things they don’t know…On the issue of violence on ministers, the law will take its course. I talk slowly but I carry a big stick. Let them dare harass ministers and permanent secretaries, they will see. They should just obey the law because they are still ministers; they should know that I carry a big stick but I rarely use it; I can get at wrongdoers and law breakers bakashala muli mwamoneni [they will have themselves to blame] because there is no room for violence in Zambia.”
Edgar argued that, “To start with, article 62(1) provides as follows: ‘There is established the parliament of Zambia which consists of the president and national assembly.’ It is clear from this provision that I, as President, I am part of Parliament. Article 81(3) states as follows: Parliament shall stand dissolved ninety days before the election. Considering that the President is part of Parliament, one would think that, the President should vacate office upon dissolution of parliament. However, this is not the case because there are other provisions of the Constitution that allow for the President’s continuation in office. Article 104 of the Constitution allows the President to continue in office until the new president is sworn in.
The Constitution also allows the Vice-President to continue in office after dissolution of Parliament. Article 111(2) of the Constitution provides as follows: ‘A Vice-President shall hold office from from the date the Vice-President – Elect is sworn into office and ending on the date the next president id sworn into office’ Further, article 72(1) provides as follows: ‘A member of parliament shall, except the speaker and the first deputy speaker, vacate the seat in the national assembly upon dissolution of parliament’ Article 72(1 read with section 13(2) of act no 1 of 2016 excludes the Speaker and the deputy-speaker from vacating office upon dissolution of parliament despite them being members of parliament. this is the position because the Constitution allows for the continuation of the speaker and deputy speaker after dissolution of parliament. Similarly, the office of minister does not fall vacant after dissolution of parliament because there is a provision in the constitution that allows for continuation. Article 116(3) (e) provides as follows: (3) the office of the minister becomes vacant (e) if another person assumes the office of president.
Country men and women, the Constitution allows ministers to continue in office. This is to ensure that there is no break in the delivery of service by the executive arm of government. Government is at all times expected to run. I have heard assertions that the ministries can run under the leadership of permanent secretaries in the absence of the minister. Articles116 (2) provides as follows: ‘A Minister shall be responsible under the direction of the president for the policy and strategic direction of a Ministry, Department or other State Institution as assigned by the President.’
This clearly indicates that the above function is the preserve of ministers and not permanent secretaries. It is therefore my considered view that the Constitution of Zambia allows ministers to continue in office after dissolution of parliament in order to ensure that there is: No break in service delivery; and Smooth handover to the next executive. Having seriously interrogated the law and in the interest of governance to continue running government with my cabinet.”
This was Edgar’s reasoning following the ConCourt ruling back in the years, not yesterday. And it has taken this “lawyer” this long to come say that he respects the law and wants his ministers to respect it today? Why didn’t Edgar say what he is saying today immediately the ConCourt pronounced itself on this issue? He must have been praying hard that the ConCourt would revisit its order for the ministers to pay back. How does one explain Edgar’s silence from 2016 when the order was made to December 2020?
And in the scheme of things, Edgar has a big share of blame. But his ministers then also were reckless not to challenge him on this score. One wonders what other illegalities this group of individuals committed. Both the ministers and Edgar himself, having brazenly disregarded the law must be made to account.
It is said that the exercise of power is the constant struggle for self-restraint. But this is not what we are seeing in Edgar. He behaves as the law unto himself, the alpha and omega.
Now that he says the law must be respected, he must respect the law governing holding the Office of President.
