Nutrition needs serious political leadership, says Mhuru

THE CSO-SUN Alliance is looking forward to having the right political will and leadership to ending all forms of malnutrition in Zambia.

Civil Society Scaling-Up Nutrition (CSO-SUN) Alliance country coordinator Mathews Mhuru regrets that politicians in the country avoid to include matters of nutrition in their campaign messages.

He said nutrition is a governance challenge that must be given due attention.

“As Civil Society Scaling-Up Nutrition Alliance, our observation is that in the recent elections that we had in the country most of the politicians will not talk about issues that are affecting the different parts of the country,” Mhuru said in an interview in Lusaka. “If you look at the northern part of the country – Luapula and Muchinga provinces – where the case of malnutrition is at the highest… Our expectation is that politicians would engage the public on how they are going to reduce those high rates of malnutrition, which are the leading causes of the deaths that are experienced in those areas.”

He explained that the CSO-SUN would stage a number of programmes with the public, just to ensure that they start demanding solutions that relate to reducing high rates of malnutrition in their various localities.

Mhuru pointed out that his organisation also hopes to engage politicians so that as they go to engage the public, “they can speak to the fact that they need to reduce the high rates of malnutrition in those areas.”

“The other thing that I should mention is the fact that we’ve seen a growing tendency by some government departments that when it comes to elections they will start using food as a campaign tool,” he said. “We are hoping it should not be the case during the 2021 elections. We’ve seen the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit move in to give food in places where there will be elections, and neglect places where we are experiencing some emergencies and food crisis.”

Mhuru added that: “we are hoping [that] this time around food is not used as a tool to win elections.”

“We are going to have robust engagements with the public, with the media as well as with the politicians that are vying for political office, to ensure that all these irregularities do not happen, especially during the coming election campaigns,” he noted. “Nutrition is actually a governance challenge. If you just look at our deaths as a country, you would realise that over 50 per cent of them are as a result of nutrition-related issues.”

Mhuru further explained that if one looked at the deaths that are related to COVID-19, “the Minister of Health would actually indicate that over 65 per cent of all people who will die, it will be as a result of over-nutrition – which is another form of malnutrition.”

“So, nutrition needs some serious political leadership and it needs strong governance in place, for it to be addressed. We’ve seen countries such as Tanzania where the Head of State will even put nutrition matters in his office,” Mhuru said. “Tanzania is the best case of a country that has reduced rates of malnutrition. Malawi has also proven that cases of malnutrition can drop, simply because their Head of State will take interest and just look at the affairs that affect nutrition.”

He is discontented that in Zambia, nutrition – broad as it is – is being governed by the Ministry of Health.

“The Ministry of Agriculture that has a role to play in the kind of food that we produce and consume in the country is not given that mandate and is not seeing the importance of nutrition,” regretted Mhuru.