Opposition not ready to compete with PF – Kamba

THE Patriotic Front has charged that the opposition are a bunch of crybabies who are always blaming the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) for their failures.

On Tuesday, The Mast published a story where Dundumwezi UPND member of parliament Edgar Sing’ombe observed that the ECZ was not ready for the 2021 general election.

Sing’ombe who is also the party’s Southern Province vice-chairperson, joined many other stakeholders in expressing concern about the chaotic voter registration exercise that the Commission has been conducting since November 9 and is expected to end today.

ECZ has only managed to register slightly above four million from their targeted nine million voters, and stakeholders have already called for an extension to the exercise.

“People that are registering as voters are doing so amid heavy rains and impassable routes to get to the registration centres, and a number of them will be left out if there is no extension. Here in Nkandazovu, about 400 potential voters have not been captured,” said Sing’ombe. “In Naluja 200 plus people have not been captured, in Kasukwe the system is on and off. ECZ are not ready for the elections, if they are then they are deliberately disenfranchising the people of Dundumwezi and Southern Province at large.”

But Lusaka Province PF secretary Kennedy Kamba accused the opposition of putting up a systematic attack on the ECZ.

“The opposition UPND and their allies have put up a systematic attack on the ECZ because they know they are losing even in 2021 general elections. But they want to shift the blame on the electoral body even when it is clear that it’s actually the opposition which is not ready to compete with the ruling PF,” he said. “Comments from people like Dundumwezi UPND MP Edgar Sing’ombe where he is saying the ECZ is not ready for 2021 general elections must be condemned with the contempt they deserve. We want to tell the opposition to leave the ECZ alone, to let them do their job in peace. The opposition UPND, Chishimba Kambwili’s NDC and others, know very well that they don’t have numbers, they are unpopular and that’s why they want to blame the ECZ on everything.”

Kamba further accused the opposition of seeking to declare elections a sham to justify the weaknesses observed in the voter registration exercise.

“We have observed with utter dismay, a systematic machination by the opposition and some civil society organisations, trying by whatever means possible to discredit the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) on a daily basis and trying to portray a picture that they are not capable of handling the 2021 general elections,” Kamba said. “They want to declare elections a sham before we even vote. They are scared, they are just cry-babies! We urge them to leave the ECZ alone. The opposition must just work hard and stop the blame game. Let us encourage one another regardless of political affiliation to go and register as voters so that we can shape our democracy together.”

He defended the ECZ, saying it is an institution comprising qualified technocrats.

Kamba called on people with dissenting views to believe in the Commission’s ability to deliver.

“This is very dangerous and Zambians must reject attempts to ridicule the ECZ, a professional and autonomous electoral body that is headed by technocrats. We must believe in our electoral body as stakeholders and never involve it in sheer politics,” said Kamba. “The commissioners and indeed management at ECZ are doing everything possible, working round the clock to ensure that they put up a credible, free and fair general election come 2021, starting with the ongoing voter registration exercise. Indeed, the ECZ has a mammoth task and challenges in this regard are inevitable as they are part of every process and part of life. We, therefore, cannot afford as a country to have irresponsible leaders to continue claiming that the electoral body is not ready for the 2021 general elections.”