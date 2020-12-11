Sinkamba advises Lungu to tell Milingo to vacate KCM following arbitration order

GREEN Party president Peter Sinkamba says President Edgar Lungu must compel Konkola Copper Mines liquidator Milingo Lungu to obey the ruling of the Court of Appeals to take the liquidation to arbitration the same way he is asking ministers who stayed in office after Parliament was dissolved in 2016 to obey the Constitutional Court order to pay back the monies they got during their stay.

President Lungu said in a press release issued by his Special Assistant for Press Isaac Chipampe that decisions of the courts of law must be respected regardless of positions taken by different parties hence his position that the affected individuals must pay.

Sinkamba said while his party was delighted with the President’s latest comment on the court’s order regarding paying back the monies, it was also advising President Lungu not to cherry-pick what suited him at a given time but must be consistent.

“We are elated with the statement issued by the Presidency on the Constitutional Court ruling concerning ministers who remained in office after Parliament was dissolved in 2016,” he said. “Indeed, they need to pay back salaries and allowances, which were obtained unconstitutionally. Those remunerations were illegally gotten, and therefore must be paid back as directed by the ConCourt. President Lungu is 150 per cent correct in this regard.”

Sinkamba said all court decisions must be complied with, emphasising that defiance of court was a serious assault on the judicial authority and administration of justice.

“Disobedience erodes the functional independence, dignity, authority, and public confidence in the judicial system. Such conduct undermines the very foundation of the rule of law,” he said. “No one should be permitted to disobey decisions of courts. Unless stayed, discharged, or set aside, decisions of courts must be obeyed. It is not for the party or his counsel to cherry-pick which decisions of courts to obey, and what not to.”

Sinkamba cited the KCM liquidation case which the Court of Appeal has referred to Arbitration as one such case.

“Whilst we applaud President Lungu’s position on the ConCourt decision concerning ministers, we think that he should not cherry pick which court decisions to support, and which not to. He has to be consistent all the time. A case in point is the Court of Appeal concerning the liquidation proceedings at Konkola Copper Mines. The Court stayed the liquidation proceeding,” he said. “When an appellate court, such as the Court of Appeal issues a stay of proceedings taking place in the High Court, such a ruling stops or suspends a proceeding or trial in the High Court temporarily or indefinitely. In this case, the stoppage of the liquidation proceedings in the High Court is indefinite, pending the final decision of the Court of Arbitration. The Court of Appeal may thereafter lift the stay so that proceedings in the High Court can continue. The pendency is the final decision of the Court of Arbitration.”

The Green Party leader said he expected President Lungu to direct Milingo to pack his bags and leave KCM until the matter is exhausted at arbitration because his stay was illegal.

“So, our understanding of the decision of the Court of Appeal is that the continued acts of Milingo Lungu at KCM are illegal. President Lungu is a lawyer, and knows the law better than I do. I therefore expect him to direct Milingo to pack his bags at KCM and wait for the outcome of the arbitration process and/or further directions of the Court of Appeal or the Supreme Court. President Lungu should be in forefront championing respect of court orders without cherry-picking,” said Sinkamba.