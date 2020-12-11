We can’t allow lawlessness in the engineering profession – Ng’andu

ENGINEER Abel Ng’andu is distressed that the engineering profession in Zambia has been invaded by non-professionals.

Ng’andu is the Engineering Institution of Zambia (EIZ) president.

He confesses that a few engineering professionals have messed up and: “that is why even as EIZ we should up our game.”

Ng’andu was speaking on the Sunday Interview programme on ZNBC TV.

He pointed out that there were many engineering professions in the country and that “the bad eggs” are among that huge number.

“They are there! And, unfortunately, they tend to tarnish the rest of the engineering profession,” Ng’andu said. “I should accept; yes, things have gone wrong. A few engineering professions have messed up and that is why even as EIZ we should up our game. We should make sure [that] we hold our members accountable.”

He said the EIZ ought to make sure that it enforces its Act.

“We should make sure that we punish those erring professionals, so that we can restore order in the engineering profession,” Ng’andu noted.

“We have also been invaded in our profession by other members of society. We’ve got food suppliers who have taken part in construction. They are not trained. We’ve got [political] cadres who have joined as businessmen.”

He, however, indicated that there is nothing wrong with non-professionals joining the engineering profession.

“But if you are not an engineering profession, you should employ…. I mean, under the laws of Zambia, you can set up any company. You can be a businessman; it’s allowed. But you should comply with the law,” Ng’andu said.

“You should make sure that you bring in engineering professionals to do the work for you. So, some of these things [to do with shoddy construction works] have nothing to do with EIZ.”

He further explained that the EIZ wanted to work with the Road Development Agency (RDA) and the Ministry of Local Government, “to sensitise them to say you cannot give [construction] jobs to people who are trained, who are not registered with the Engineering Institution of Zambia.”

“We’ve seen where they give works to people who are not registered with the Engineering Institution of Zambia. Maybe we’ve been working quietly, which is actually not a good thing for the country,” he noted.

“[But] this time we shall be calling them out to say ‘this is wrong; you cannot give a cadre who does not have members of the engineering profession to help him deliver the product.’ This is why you’ve seen a lot of people abandoning [projects]….”

He warned government institutions against giving construction projects to people who are not qualified.

“If they give them, we are going to take action. Wrong things do happen in this country and as EIZ, we are not going to tolerate that,” Ng’andu stressed.

“We should call a spade a spade. Enough is enough! You cannot allow lawlessness in the engineering profession.”

Meanwhile, Ng’andu underscored that the EIZ is working hard to establish what has gone wrong in the engineering profession, especially over the past few years.

“In the past 50 years or so, we never used to have these problems that you are seeing. ‘Oh! Society House and that kind of stuff.’ Our engineers and even engineering professions were making sure things were done properly,” said Ng’andu.

“But just like in any other country or any profession, things have gone wrong in the past few years and this is what we are trying to correct. Using the same Zambian laws, people were complying with the law and doing the right thing. So, we want to find out what really went wrong. Why is it that people are now compromising on quality?”