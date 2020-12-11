Zambia’s aid policy outdated – Reality of Aid

REALITY of Aid Africa Network says development cooperation policy is the main enabler for development in any country.

Reality of Aid Africa Network is a Pan African initiative focusing on analysis and advocating poverty eradication policies in the international aid system.

On Wednesday morning, Reality of Aid Africa Network had a consultation meeting on Zambia’s development cooperation strategy at, Protea Tower Hotel in Lusaka.

Reality of Aid Africa Network director Vitalice Meja, in his presentation, said having a development cooperation policy was critical to help African countries to make proper use of resources and to better engage with development partners.

“Development cooperation policy is the main enabler for development in any country. We are still developing countries and development should be our core area of interest,” Meja said.

“Therefore, having a development cooperation policy is really critical to help us to make proper use of resources, to help us to better engage with development partners.”

On the status of development cooperation policies in Africa, Meja pointed out that all donors have development cooperation policies for each African country.

“So, somebody has an ongoing development strategy with you and you are still reflecting on what was there. And that is not just the problem of Zambia…” he noted.

Reality of Aid Board member William Chilufya explained that the consultation meeting was highly interested in the aid agenda for Zambia.

“Some of you might wish to know that our aid policy is outdated and there are processes that have been undertaken by the government to ensure that we have a new one,” Chilufya said.

“So, right now we have a draft [aid] policy. Why are we concerned as Reality of Aid to ensure that this policy is implemented? It’s because we are scared that where we are now as a country, we are indebted and when you are indebted you attract people with money to come and make money on top of you.”

He continued: “so, we’ve been asking ourselves as Reality of Aid to say it’s an African Agenda – Zambia is not alone.”

“There are so many other countries in Africa that are finding themselves in our position and what is now happening is that we now have some of these cooperating countries coming down to these countries that are indebted,” noted Chilufya.

“In the process, there is a risk that if we do not have framework for accepting this aid, it might be a bit of a challenge, in the sense that each of these cooperating partners stand a chance of coming up with their own kind of conditions. This might be very detrimental to the development of this country.”

Meanwhile, Kennedy Mbewe, an official from the Ministry of National Development Planning, gave a brief on the revision of the 2005 development aid policy and strategy for Zambia.