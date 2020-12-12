Beyond the Obvious: opposition must unite

IN A BOXING match the contender must beat the champion convincingly or embarrass him with a barrage of blows that leaves spectators and judges with no doubt that the champion belongs to the history books of the game. The 2021 elections will be like such a boxing match; and the ruling Patriotic Front will be the champion while the United Party for National Development which, for all arguments, is the largest opposition party at the moment, will feature as the contender. For other arguments UPND will not easily unseat the PF because the ruling party will do everything at their disposal, even if it means reconciling with Seer1 to remain in charge of the country.

Look at this way; the PF has managed to bring behind them half the royal establishment and the religious masses cannot resist the President’s rehearsed humility, while youths, marketeers and those in the entertainment industry are on the payroll of the presidential slash fund. Civil servants have just been awarded a salary increment; Mulungushi Textile is poised to be ‘opened ‘as is usually the case every election year; and all those trained teachers and nurses will be put on GRZ payroll. The government controls the airwaves and you know that he who pays the piper pulls the strings. This, as everyone knows, is a well schemed maneuver to lure votes but I’m not very sure how the opposition would counter this.

The multiparty politics that the country embraces allows anyone to associate freely and even form and lead political parties of their own making. Over the years we have seen many individuals form parties to challenge the ruling party. Some have formed parties after falling out of favor with the governing party while others have done so out of other ulterior motives. We have also seen others form political parties but fail to run them, and in the end they abandon their baby to join other well established parties.

Granted, we all are free to exercise our democratic rights and participate in the affairs of this country. But it would be good for some of these parties to grow and sell themselves. We can forgo our differences and work for the common good, and that common good is to work together with others. Politicians need to think outside the box.

But as a social observer, let me help them to think outside the box. I have suggestions for those vying for political power, and that is for them to go into a symbiotic relationship with others and work as a team. Mind you, some of the so-called political parties are just surrogates of the ruling party and at the right time we shall see them giving weight to the PF. So why can’t other opposition parties of like minds come together? At this point someone would remind me that we have had political pacts before which flopped. Correct; which is all the more reason why we must try other pacts, which should work.

I don’t claim to be a political scientist and my suggestions above may fall far below what others may expect, but the logic behind them is very vital. The issue of cabinet appointments is one area that may be contentious, but any progressive political alliance should leave room for compromise. Interested party alliances can sit and dialogue on every matter, lay out matters of common interest and chart a road map going forward. Our good politicians should learn to listen to independent voices and not assume to know it all.

So what could political parties gain from forming alliances with others? Much in every way. Alliance parties can campaign as one and field one popular candidate in one constituency. In this way their resources would not be over-stretched and voters would have confidence in their unity.

It does not give the electorate any pleasure to choose from ten presidential candidates when we could do with two or three. Not only that, the scores of political parties we have currently work to propagate regional voting that leads to costly re-runs. Lots of political parties stifle unity and nationalism, the essential elements, which we so much need.

In any case the results of next year’s elections should be accepted by all regardless of which party wins the polls. But remember that advice for political alliance was given, and those who have ears, let them hear.

So this has been my contribution to opposition political parties this week. Work together or lose together and live to regret ever after. That said, remember to register and remind others to do the same. Enjoy the festive season.

