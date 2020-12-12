BoZ, ZGCL sign gold purchase agreement

BANK of Zambia governor Christopher Mvunga says gold has been a long-term store of value in times of inflation.

Speaking at the gold purchase signing ceremony between the Central Bank and Zambia Gold Company Limited (ZGCL), Mvunga described gold as “an effective risk diversifier”.

“The context of continued gold appetite by central banks is not so hard to establish. As some of you may be aware, gold has long been a long-term store of value, especially during high periods of inflation. This attribute helps protect reserves from significant loss in an inflationary environment, thereby making it a valuable asset for central banks,” he said. “Given this value, gold is a kind of reserve asset that can be easily liquidated and used in emergency situations. From an international reserves management perspective, gold’s low correlation with other assets typically held in the reserves portfolio makes it an effective risk diversifier. During periods of market stress—when traditional assets would be losing value—gold would be adding value, thereby shielding the whole portfolio from large losses. Holding of gold is thus an important risk absorber in the management of reserves.”

Mvunga said gold contained attributes that helped keep its value amidst market pressures.

He expressed happiness that after many months of consultation, the agreement was finally signed.

“Holding gold also drastically reduces default risk in the international reserves portfolio. Unlike other financial instruments such as bonds, which can fail to yield returns should the issuer fail to meet its payment obligations, gold is not issued by any entity and is therefore not anyone’s liability. This attribute is of great significance to central banks who uphold the preservation of value as a top priority objective in managing reserve assets,” said Mvunga. “…I am therefore confident that this agreement will take the Bank of Zambia’s efforts to build gold reserves a step further. It is now time for us to implement the agreement, which undoubtedly will enable the country boost its foreign reserves and enhance market confidence in the Bank’s ability to fulfill its mandate of price and financial system stability.”

It is not the first time that the Central Bank will be acquiring and holding gold as a reserve asset. Before 1995, the Bank procured gold for reserves from Zambia Consolidated Copper Mines Limited. But due to severe foreign exchange liquidity challenges that the country faced during the 1990s, the gold reserve portfolio was liquidated in 1995.

Gold will be sourced locally, with Zambia Gold Company Limited as counterparty, overseeing mining, processing, refining and marketing of the commodity in the country.

The other counterparty is Kansanshi Mining Plc, which has been producing the commodity on a commercial basis since 2006.