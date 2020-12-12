Corruption has persisted and is worsening, notes Kasonde

CHAPTER One Foundation says the poor financial transparency and biased testing structures witnessed by Zambians during the COVID-19 pandemic is a reflection of the need for better management and increased scrutiny of public procurement processes.

In celebration of the International Anti Corruption Day and the International Human Rights Day which falls on December 10, executive director Linda Kasonde said promoting and protecting the human rights and freedoms contained in the Constitution was at the heart of Chapter One Foundation’s mission to encourage civic participation in governance.

“We recognise that corruption is a hindrance to the holistic enjoyment of human rights and freedoms. The abuse of authority or power undermines the principle that everyone is equal before the law and defeats socio-economic development. Therefore, the observance of Human Rights Day and World Anti-Corruption Day should be important to any nation aspiring to the highest levels of integrity and equity,” she said.

She said Human Rights Day falls annually on December 10 to commemorate the adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, a pivotal and monumental occasion in the fight for universal and equal protection of human rights.

Kasonde said this year’s theme was “Recover Better: Stand up for human rights” and it underscores the need for human rights to be at the centre of rebuilding nations post the COVID-19 pandemic.

She said the theme emphasises the need to end discrimination, address inequalities, encourage participation and solidarity, and to promote sustainable development as effective State and citizen responses to the pandemic.

“In Zambia, the COVID-19 pandemic has exposed several human rights challenges faced by Zambians. These include inadequate access to healthcare, the poor social welfare system and the limits to the enjoyment of free speech and freedom of assembly. These challenges coupled with the persistent corruption in the country will have long-term detrimental effects on Zambia’s social and economic development. Indeed, in many countries including Zambia, we have seen corruption with respect to the abuse of resources meant to fight the COVID-19 pandemic,” she said

She said International Anti-Corruption Day was celebrated annually on December 9 following the adoption of the United Nations Convention Against Corruption on October 31.

Kasonde said Zambia had signed and ratified the Convention Against Corruption as well as enacted the Anti-Corruption Act No 3 of 2012.

She said despite this, corruption persists and was progressively worsening.

Kasonde said there was need for more deliberate action to prosecute offenders.

She said this year’s International Anti-Corruption Day theme was “Recover with Integrity” and it aims to underscore the fact that if the pandemic recovery efforts were to be effective, there must be deliberate strides towards addressing the problem of corruption.

Kasonde said the poor financial transparency and biased testing structures witnessed by Zambians during the pandemic was a reflection of the need for better management and increased scrutiny of public procurement processes.

“As we observe International Anti-Corruption and Human Rights Days, respectively, we urge the government to uphold the spirit of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and uphold the rights enshrined therein as well the constitutionally guaranteed rights and freedoms in Zambia’s Bill of Rights,” she said.

She urged the government to desist from wanton abrogation of human rights and human rights standards and to allow for the enjoyment of human rights without discrimination based on ethnicity, political affiliation, gender, and status.

Kasonde further urged the State and State actors to denounce all forms of corruption, leading by example with integrity and transparency in all public and private actions.

“Chapter One Foundation calls on the public to exercise their right to report corrupt practices wherever they occur. The Anti-Corruption Act empowers any person who has reason to believe that corrupt practices have occurred to report the offenders to the Anti-Corruption Commission and prompt an investigation into such activities,” said Kasonde.

“Furthermore, we urge the public to answer the call to stand up for their human rights and the rights of their fellow citizens. Standing up for human rights is not the exclusive mandate of non-governmental organisations or civil society organisations. Ordinary citizens can demand that human rights be respected and upheld by reporting human rights abuses and/or speaking out against them. In order to do so, members of the public must first acquaint themselves with the rights guaranteed in the bill of rights of the Zambian Constitution.”