It’s evil to mock a person over their health – Luonde

NDC national spokesperson Fr Richard Luonde says it is evil to mock someone on account of their health.

Recently, PF deputy national chairperson and defence minister Davis Chama asked former Republican vice-president Guy Scott to retire from politics and concentrate on his health.

This was after Dr Scott was quoted in News Diggers, criticising the ongoing voter registration exercise, describing it as chaotic and called for its extension.

Dr Scott was just adding his voice to many other stakeholders who have expressed similar concerns.

But reacting to Dr Scott’s observations in the same tabloid, Chama advised the former vice-president to instead concentrate on his health.

“The remarks by the former vice-president, I am a bit concerned and perplexed. For me, it was concerning when I read what he said and his continuous participation in politics. Sometimes in politics, when you have done your part, just retire peacefully and concentrate on your health so that you recover and live a longer life,’’ said Chama.

But Fr Luonde advised Chama to respect Dr Scott, saying matters of health are very personal.

“First of all, I don’t know why Davis Chama should bring in issues of health when talking about Dr Scott. My understanding is that no one chooses to be sick. To me, Chama sounded like he was mocking Dr Scott over his current health status, and that is evil. It can only come from a heart that has no respect for a fellow human being,” said Fr Luonde. “By the way, Davis Chama should not claim to be more PF than Dr Scott. The whole Zambian population knows how much Dr Scott traversed this country with his friend Michael Sata, the late, while Chama was in the Heritage Party. He was nowhere near the PF when the foundations were being laid. He cannot therefore claim to be more PF than Guy Scott, Chishimba Kambwili and many others he found in PF. Personally, I do not expect Davis Chama to mock another person over their health. It’s evil and he should never repeat it on anyone else.”