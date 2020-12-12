Magistrate places Kambwili on defence for allegedly tampering with evidence

THE Lusaka Magistrates’ Court has found NDC leader Chishimba Kambwili with a case to answer for allegedly tampering with evidence in a matter he was convicted for forgery and uttering a false document.

Magistrate Nsunge Chanda says there is overwhelming evidence produced by the state warranting her to place Kambwili on his defence.

This is in a matter where Kambwili is facing a charge of contempt of court for tampering with documentation relating to the registration of Mwamona Engineering and Technical Services limited which was a subject in an active matter before principal resident magistrate David Simusamba.

It is alleged that on March 6, 2018, Kambwili caused an obstruction or disturbance in the course of judicial proceedings by lodging documents at the Patents and Companies Registration Agency (PACRA) in regards to Mwamona Engineering Technical Services limited when the matter relating to its incorporation and registration was already in court.

Economic and Equity Party (EEP) leader Chilufya Tayali had lodged a complaint against Kambwili for allegedly altering the particulars of the latter’s son Mwamba.

During trial, Kambwili’s arresting officer Stanely Mumbula had told court that there were changes made to the documentation of Mwamona as the name Mwamba Chishimba had been removed and was replaced by Mwamba Kambwili.

Mumbula told magistrate Chanda that the NRC number 239643/68/1 belonging to Kambwili’s sister, Sampa, that was earlier attached to the name Mwamba Chishimba had been replaced with NRC number 306414/68/1 and Mwamba Chishimba had been removed as company secretary and replaced with Kambwili’s wife Carol Chansa Chipande.

“I noticed that the information had been changed and a print out from the system at PACRA will show those changes as the status of the company,” Mumbula said.

“Tayali said he would bring the issue to the attention of the court and the matter was brought before magistrate Simusamba. The court guided that the matter must be commenced as a sworn complaint.”

He disclosed that the resolution was change of particulars for directors and shareholders and in attendance of the meeting was Kambwili, Carol Chansa Chipande and Mwamba Kambwili.

Mumbula said that according to the meeting, it was resolved and agreed that the particulars of the directors, Mwamba Chishimba and Carol Chansa, be changed in accordance with the names and particulars that appear on the NRC belonging to Mwamba Kambwili, which is 306416/68/1 and Carol Chansa of NRC number 235023/66/1.

He added that it was also agreed that Carol be appointed as secretary in replacement of Mwamba Chishimba and Kambwili chaired the same meeting and the said resolutions were what was effected at PACRA when the changes were made.

“The facts had been changed. And for me who investigated the matter before honourable Simusamba, it would appear like we represented false facts before honourable Simusamba,” said Mumbula.

In her ruling, magistrate Chanda said “I am satisfied that the prosecution has established a prima facie case against the accused and find him with a case to answer and I accordingly put him on defense”.

Kambwili opens defense on February 23, 2021.