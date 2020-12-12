Musenge, other ‘snake charmers’ must just pay back – Kashishi

PEPINO Kashishi says Mwenya Musenge and all ministers that remained in office after parliament was dissolved in 2016 are adults who should have known they were violating the law and should not continue blaming President Edgar Lungu for misleading them.

Kashishi, of Mufulira, an ardent reader and political commentator was commenting on Musenge’s reaction to the Constitutional Court’s directive to pay back the monies he and other ministers obtained when they remained in office illegally ahead of the 2016 presidential and general elections.

Musenge said the Head of State had ‘killed’ the former ministers by misleading them into remaining office.

Kashishi said while he sympathised with Musenge’s predicament there was no excuse for those that violate the supreme law of the land deliberately.

“He and others cannot be excused for deliberately violating the supreme law of the land. And the continued blaming of President Lungu for this situation is really misplaced and can equally not be accepted, as far as I am concerned. Comrade Musenge and other ministers who continued to occupy office after dissolution of parliament are or were adults at the time of committing this offence and ought to have known what the law was on this score, especially that they were in fact lawmakers,” Kashishi said. “All of them were adults of sound mind and many quite well educated not to have failed to grasp the true meaning and implication of this particular piece of legislation. In addition, sufficient legal guidance was given on this issue by many prominent legal brains including the Law Association of Zambia. Even some ordinary citizens like me weighed in on this issue that it was illegal for ministers to continue in those official positions after dissolution of parliament.”

He said despite all the advice from different stakeholders, President Lungu and his ministers decided to go against the law for their own selfish reasons.

Kashishi regretted that the trend of party cadres had continued to date under the guise of obeying unlawful orders adding that many more public officers would soon be called to account for doing so.

“All this overwhelming advice was ignored by these ex-ministers and President Lungu for personal selfish ends. As the saying goes nobody feels pity for the snake charmer who gets bitten by the snake. He had it coming. Equally no level-headed person, let alone a patriotic Zambian, can excuse Comrade Mwenya Musenge and others for the impunity they exhibited. They knew down the bottom of their hearts that what they were doing was illegal but they still went ahead all in the name of obeying clearly unlawful instructions from the President,” he said. “This is the trend that has continued today. We have yet to see a public officer refusing to obey unlawful instructions from politicians. Today even mere party cadres can issue instructions, for example, to a very senior police officer to execute an unlawful instruction. This is now common place! Make no mistake, there will be many more public office bearers who will be called to account for obeying unlawful instructions from politicians in the near future going by what we are currently witnessing in the governance of this country.”

Kashishi suggested that anyone who violates the Constitution should be barred from standing for any public office.

“Anyone who violates the Constitution should be barred from standing for election for any public office. Violating the Constitution is tantamount to desecrating the very core of the Zambian spirit, soul and existence because everything concerning the way we govern ourselves as a nation is derived from the Constitution,” said Kashishi. “Anybody who violates this supreme law, therefore, loses the moral right to serve in any public position and as such should also lose the legal right to do so. We should put in place legislation for this. Zambian were patronisingly labelled to have a bad reading culture and requested to read the Constitution over this issue [of ministers remaining in office after dissolution of parliament].”