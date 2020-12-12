‘Stay away from doing things contrary to what the law says’

HARRY Kalaba hopes the issue of misled ‘illegal ministers’ paying back to the State has provided a lesson to those ministers who are now agitating for President Edgar Lungu’s “third term” bid in 2021.
“Let us just do the right thing and the right thing is to pay back these monies. Let us not be seen to be undermining the process of our governance. Let us not be seen to be disregarding decisions that are coming from the judicial bench,” says Kalaba. “And I want to encourage sitting ministers – those that were in government when we were misled to continue being in office – please, let’s just own up…. And I hope this is a lesson to those that have been misled on the issue of the third term. I also want to believe this is a lesson for those that were misled on the issue of Bill 10 – the issue of doing things contrary to what the law says. Let us learn from this act, because forewarned is forearmed.”
Since assuming power as Head of State – well even on the road to adoption as PF presidential candidate in 2014 – Edgar Lungu had shown his tenacity for lawlessness. His record for disregarding the law is overwhelming for a person occupying the Office of President.
In other countries, a constitutional transgression is enough reason to impeach a president, even to bar an officer, official or person from seeking an elective public office.
But here Edgar, who is becoming famous for his defective interpretation of the Constitution, is even seeking an illegal third term!
And we all remember his argument when he misled himself and his pliable ministers in May 2016.
“Having seriously interrogated the law and in the interest of governance to continue, I will run government with my Cabinet! Lawyers that want can go to court but I am ready to debate with them over the issue because I am also a lawyer,” Edgar bragged as several ministers who attended the May 14, 2016 press conference cheered in support. “Shame to those people who don’t read. I beg you people to read…people are debating things they don’t know…. On the issue of violence on ministers, the law will take its course. I talk slowly but I carry a big stick. Let them dare harass ministers and permanent secretaries, they will see. They should just obey the law because they are still ministers; they should know that I carry a big stick but I rarely use it; I can get at wrongdoers and law breakers bakashala muli mwamoneni [they will have themselves to blame] because there is no room for violence in Zambia.”
With the ConCourt ultimatum, now Lungu calls for respect of the law! No contrition whatsoever! With shame written all over his face, the least Zambians expect him to do is to put on sackcloth and show contrition, apologise over the illegal load he placed on his minions who did his bidding.
And Edgar and his supporters must think twice and withdraw from their third term push. Learn from the ‘illegal’ ministers’ judgment. Edgar, stay away from the issue of doing things contrary to what the law says.
And as we have stated before, Edgar’s scheme for 2021 died with Bill 10.
They had tried all sorts of manipulative and corrupt schemes to get Bill 10 through but failed.
This was a scheme to perpetuate their corrupt regime. It was a scheme to give Edgar an assured third term. Under the current Constitution, Edgar doesn’t qualify to stand for a third time. If he does put his name on the ballot paper, it will be in violation of the Constitution. And the Zambian people will teach him a lesson he will never forget.
We now call upon all Zambians of good will to defend the Constitution from being violated by Edgar and his minions who are scared of losing power because of the many crimes and abuses they have committed.
Edgar doesn’t qualify to stand as a presidential candidate in 2021. He will only do so illegally. Even his Constitutional Court – a court that always rules in his favour – will not be able to protect him from the decision of the people to stop his third term bid.
HARRY Kalaba hopes the issue of misled ‘illegal ministers’ paying back to the State has provided a lesson to those ministers who are now agitating for President Edgar Lungu’s “third term” bid in 2021.
“Let us just do the right thing and the right thing is to pay back these monies. Let us not be seen to be undermining the process of our governance. Let us not be seen to be disregarding decisions that are coming from the judicial bench,” says Kalaba. “And I want to encourage sitting ministers – those that were in government when we were misled to continue being in office – please, let’s just own up…. And I hope this is a lesson to those that have been misled on the issue of the third term. I also want to believe this is a lesson for those that were misled on the issue of Bill 10 – the issue of doing things contrary to what the law says. Let us learn from this act, because forewarned is forearmed.”
Since assuming power as Head of State – well even on the road to adoption as PF presidential candidate in 2014 – Edgar Lungu had shown his tenacity for lawlessness. His record for disregarding the law is overwhelming for a person occupying the Office of President.
In other countries, a constitutional transgression is enough reason to impeach a president, even to bar an officer, official or person from seeking an elective public office.
But here Edgar, who is becoming famous for his defective interpretation of the Constitution, is even seeking an illegal third term!
And we all remember his argument when he misled himself and his pliable ministers in May 2016.
“Having seriously interrogated the law and in the interest of governance to continue, I will run government with my Cabinet! Lawyers that want can go to court but I am ready to debate with them over the issue because I am also a lawyer,” Edgar bragged as several ministers who attended the May 14, 2016 press conference cheered in support. “Shame to those people who don’t read. I beg you people to read…people are debating things they don’t know…. On the issue of violence on ministers, the law will take its course. I talk slowly but I carry a big stick. Let them dare harass ministers and permanent secretaries, they will see. They should just obey the law because they are still ministers; they should know that I carry a big stick but I rarely use it; I can get at wrongdoers and law breakers bakashala muli mwamoneni [they will have themselves to blame] because there is no room for violence in Zambia.”
With the ConCourt ultimatum, now Lungu calls for respect of the law! No contrition whatsoever! With shame written all over his face, the least Zambians expect him to do is to put on sackcloth and show contrition, apologise over the illegal load he placed on his minions who did his bidding.
And Edgar and his supporters must think twice and withdraw from their third term push. Learn from the ‘illegal’ ministers’ judgment. Edgar, stay away from the issue of doing things contrary to what the law says.
And as we have stated before, Edgar’s scheme for 2021 died with Bill 10.
They had tried all sorts of manipulative and corrupt schemes to get Bill 10 through but failed.
This was a scheme to perpetuate their corrupt regime. It was a scheme to give Edgar an assured third term. Under the current Constitution, Edgar doesn’t qualify to stand for a third time. If he does put his name on the ballot paper, it will be in violation of the Constitution. And the Zambian people will teach him a lesson he will never forget.
We now call upon all Zambians of good will to defend the Constitution from being violated by Edgar and his minions who are scared of losing power because of the many crimes and abuses they have committed.
Edgar doesn’t qualify to stand as a presidential candidate in 2021. He will only do so illegally. Even his Constitutional Court – a court that always rules in his favour – will not be able to protect him from the decision of the people to stop his third term bid.