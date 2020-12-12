We shouldn’t give up on corruption fight – VJ

VERNON Mwaanga is advising against giving up on the fight against corruption although it involves very powerful people.

In a statement to commemorate the World Anti-Corruption Day which fell on December 9, Mwaanga, a freedom fighter and veteran politician, said society should not relent.

He said fighting corrupt people has never been an easy undertaking anywhere in the world.

“The fight against corruption cannot and will not be easy because it involves very powerful people. We still have a long way to go, but we should not give up this noble fight. We live in a most unstable and volatile world,” he said. “We face many powerful corruption godfathers, that will always attempt to undermine our efforts to advance development, peace and human rights. There must be a commitment by government and its institutions, the private sector and citizens, to embrace principles of ethics and integrity to decisively act against corruption by doing business based on fair bidding, competition and good governance.”

Giving a narrative of how corruption has weakened the country’s institutions, Mwaanga said “let us all working together, take an unwavering and uncompromising stand against this poisonous political, social and economic disease called corruption”.

“This is an important way to achieve an equitable and inclusive future for all our people. To do nothing is not an option. Corruption defies and undermines fundamental human rights. It exacerbates poverty. It deepens inequality by diverting money sorely needed for health care, education and other essential services in our societies,” Mwaanga said. “We have created institutions intended to firmly deal with corruption and other related issues. Many of these institutions have become tame and lame servants of the government or political parties in power. That is why, when suspects in high places are arrested on corruption offences and taken to courts of law, they end up being acquitted in courts of law, even in the face of overwhelming evidence. The exhibits usually include an unusually large number of motor vehicles, large sums of cash in both local and foreign currency, which is scandalously far in excess of what these individuals earn in salaries and allowances – which are in the public domain – put together.”

He said Africa has been greatly affected by corruption.

Mwaanga cited several leaders in Zambia and on the continent that have failed to explain their sudden wealth upon joining government.

“The fight against corruption, particularly in Africa, has suffered disappointing setbacks. A substantial percentage of Africa’s aid and domestic resources, remain unaccounted for and appear to go into the personal pockets of unscrupulous individuals. Corruption is a highly dangerous and serious challenge, which affects us all,” he said. “We have government leaders, officials, or their relatives, who had nothing only a few years ago, who now own unexplained real estate, numerous other properties and scandalously large amounts of cash, which cannot be reasonably justified or logically explained. They go round the country, generously dishing out large sums of ill-gotten money to ordinary citizens, who are desperately poor and who can hardly manage to put food for their families on the table, let alone meet their rental and transport obligations. Many working people, are out of employment and struggling for mere existence.”

And Mwaanga observed that COVID-19 had made the fight against corruption even more difficult.

“This virus has created new opportunities to exploit weak oversight and inadequate transparency by diverting funds away from people in their hour of desperate need,” Mwaaanga said. “Corruption also has the effect of fueling distrust of political leaders and institutions – and depleting valuable resources intended to finance development and economic recovery. The international community, has estimated that $2.6 trillion is lost to corruption in the world every year.”

He said the most affected sector has been health where most ministers had amassed unexplained wealth.

Mwaanga advised the public to take keen interest in the vice and help fight it.

“About US $500 billion is siphoned off due to corruption in the health sector alone and that is why we are seeing a sizeable number of health ministers in many developing countries and senior officials being arrested and taken to court for theft, misuse and misappropriation of COVID-19 donated funds by foreign institutions and well-meaning wealthy individuals around the world,” Mwaanga explained. “We should all as citizens of Zambia and the world, take these cases of financial mismanagement and other irregularities extremely seriously. Citizens must not relent in their quest to get governments to prioritise transparency, accountability and integrity in the awarding of government contracts for fuel supply, motor vehicle supply, road and infrastructure construction, medical and other government supplies such as supply and printing of election materials, among others. Integrity of the electoral process gives confidence and trust to the citizens.”

He said corruption has many negative effects on society which could be devastating.

“Corruption is a huge and dangerous problem. Corruption defies and undermines fundamental human rights. It increases the cost of doing business. It distorts markets. It lowers human dignity and impedes economic progress,” said Mwaanga. “The fight against corruption must involve all of us. To achieve the best anti-corruption results, we need government institutions, parastatal organisations, private companies, civil society and ordinary citizens to work together, to fight against corruption.”

On October 23, 2003, the United Nations Convention Against Corruption, was adopted in Mexico, where it was agreed that December 9 of every year be observed all over the world as International Anti-Corruption Day.

It was recognised by 170 UN member states that corruption was a very serious problem, which undermines the security and stability of societies.