Corruption fight setbacks

Corruption presents one of the greatest barriers to economic growth and institutional development in Zambia.
Given corruption’s pernicious effects, it is perhaps puzzling that corrupt politicians are elected at all. The conventional wisdom is that voters unknowingly vote for corrupt politicians, and so if politicians are exposed as corrupt, voters will not vote for them. This assumption is fundamental to standard models of voting, and is also the basis of policy recommendations such as increasing transparency.
While elections should be used to hold politicians accountable, what we see is that voters only mildly punish corrupt politicians.
It seems that voters are ready to forgive corrupt candidates when these candidates provide other valued outcomes.
Integrity can be traded with partisanship and economic performance. And what is even more worrying is seeing the decay of institutions created to fight graft – be it the Anti-Corruption Commission, police or judiciary! How many times have we seen the powerful politician walk free despite apparent evidence of corruption – theft?
How many times have we seen the ACC embarrassingly discontinue corruption proceedings against serving Cabinet ministers?
How many times have we seen state institutions being reduced to laundering, cleansing serving ministers of corruption accusations?
And Vernon Mwaanga is very right when he says, “The fight against corruption, particularly in Africa, has suffered disappointing setbacks. A substantial percentage of Africa’s aid and domestic resources, remain unaccounted for and appear to go into the personal pockets of unscrupulous individuals. Corruption is a highly dangerous and serious challenge, which affects us all. Corruption defies and undermines fundamental human rights. It exacerbates poverty. It deepens inequality by diverting money sorely needed for health care, education and other essential services in our societies. We have created institutions intended to firmly deal with corruption and other related issues. Many of these institutions have become tame and lame servants of the government or political parties in power. That is why, when suspects in high places are arrested on corruption offences and taken to courts of law, they end up being acquitted, even in the face of overwhelming evidence. The exhibits usually include an unusually large number of motor vehicles, large sums of cash in both local and foreign currency, which is scandalously far in excess of what these individuals earn in salaries and allowances – which are in the public domain – put together. We have government leaders, officials, or their relatives, who had nothing only a few years ago, who now own unexplained real estate, numerous other properties and scandalously large amounts of cash, which cannot be reasonably justified or logically explained. They go round the country, generously dishing out large sums of ill-gotten money to ordinary citizens, who are desperately poor and who can hardly manage to put food for their families on the table, let alone meet their rental and transport obligations. Many working people are out of employment and struggling for mere existence…Corruption also has the effect of fueling distrust of political leaders and institutions – and depleting valuable resources intended to finance development and economic recovery.
The international community, has estimated that $2.6 trillion is lost to corruption in the world every year. About US $500 billion is siphoned off due to corruption in the health sector alone and that is why we are seeing a sizeable number of health ministers in many developing countries and senior officials being arrested and taken to court for theft, misuse and misappropriation of COVID-19 donated funds by foreign institutions and well-meaning wealthy individuals around the world. We should all as citizens of Zambia and the world, take these cases of financial mismanagement and other irregularities extremely seriously. Citizens must not relent in their quest to get governments to prioritise transparency, accountability and integrity in the awarding of government contracts for fuel supply, motor vehicle supply, road and infrastructure construction, medical and other government supplies such as supply and printing of election materials among others. Integrity of the electoral process gives confidence and trust to the citizens. Corruption is a huge and dangerous problem. Corruption defies and undermines fundamental human rights. It increases the cost of doing business. It distorts markets. It lowers human dignity and impedes economic progress. The fight against corruption must involve all of us. To achieve the best anti-corruption results, we need government institutions, parastatal organisations, private companies, civil society and ordinary citizens to work together. The fight against corruption cannot and will not be easy, because it involves very powerful people. We still have a long way to go, but we should not give up this noble fight. We live in a most unstable and volatile world. We face many powerful corruption godfathers that will always attempt to undermine our efforts to advance development, peace and human rights. There must be a commitment by governments and its institutions, the private sector and citizens, to embrace principles of ethics and integrity to decisively act against corruption by doing business based on fair bidding, competition and good governance.”
