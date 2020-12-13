ECZ resolves to extend voter registration

ECZ has extended the voter registration exercise that officially ended yesterday.

Addressing journalists in Lusaka yesterday, Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) chief electoral officer Patrick Nshindano, however, said the length of the extended period would only be announced on Tuesday, December 15.

He said “the Commission has taken consideration reports on voter extension by some stakeholders and indeed the general public”.

“The Commission had earlier indicated that it would review the voter registration exercise at the end which would inform its next steps. In this view, the Commission has decided to extend the voter registration exercise. The period of extension will be announced on Tuesday 15th December 2020,” he said. “The voter registration exercise will resume on Wednesday 16th December 2020. This is to allow for a comprehensive review of the statistics as well as logistical arrangements. The exercise comes to an end today, so we need to look at the numbers, total numbers that have been captured. We shall also be able to look at what other logistical arrangements will be put in place, including a fresh deployment schedule as the current deployment schedule was only for the four phases that were put in place.”

Nshindano said registration officers also needed a few days to rest, hence the resumption next week.

“Again, most importantly is that you may also be aware that our registration officers have worked continuously for the last one month without a break,” said Nshindano. “The three days will also allow them to rest and recharge in readiness to resume the voter registration exercise as I had indicated on Wednesday 16th December 2020 at which point we will also announce the length of the extension.”

Nshindano said the number of people registered so far in the ended phase would be announced on Tuesday.

He also said voter registration for inmates ended yesterday.

Several stakeholders, political parties had urged the ECZ to extend the voter registration exercise given challenges encountered in the initial registration period.