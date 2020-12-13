Headline Matters with Chambwa: Loud and clear

Not that Tales from Katuba didn’t sale, no. It made a good reading and I have not abandoned it. I’ll be back to it, maybe next week or even early next year.

But listen. For the umpteenth time, I passed through the Pedicle Road going to Luapula Province last week. If your geography is bananas, the Pedicle Road stretches from Mokambo border post in Mufulira to Chembe border post. You pass through the mighty Democratic Republic of Congo. Mighty due to size – nothing else.

Maybe I have said it before, but I can’t remember. So, let me just say it – maybe again. I like expressive people. Yes, flowery people. That’s the only reason I LOVE those Congolese hard-workers who sell bedroom enhancers around Mokambo. Don’t mind the names of the products they sell. But listen to their marketing language – very graphic.

They tell you what the product does – what and how you’ll feel. If you probe further, they will explicitly explain WHY you’ll feel that way. Again, don’t mind if their graphic explanations are true or false. What matters is that they exactly say how and what the product they are enticing in your face is supposed to work or do.

The efficacy of the remedy on sale is in their mind. The fellows know precisely what is supposed to be done in the other room. Whoever tells them that clients want an enhancer that will turn the boudoir into a hive of activity – you’ll wonder and wonder. Their description is breathtaking. It makes you pose more and more investigative questions to the advertiser. But time has never been man’s best ally; you can be late. So, you simply say let sleeping dogs lie.

It’s relaxing listening to stimulating descriptions. If those concoctions don’t work as advertised, it’s still fine. After all, one would have fully enjoyed the fancy depiction from the promoter. Just last week, a middle-aged woman, principally selling chitenge material, promoted her other wares to me at Mokambo. And boy, I enjoyed!

Reflecting about her promotion message for her boosters, I feel sensational. Yes, like Zanaco’s maxim – Big, Strong and Reliable. But excuse me; I didn’t buy anything from Mokambo. I’m pristine, like THE tall-treed burial sites in Katuba.

There is something for Zambian traders to learn from their Congolese friends. Sell your product. I mean SELL. Say exactly what your product does – something like how it works. On the streets of Chipata, Choma, Lusaka, Kitwe and Livingstone, sellers of what is usually loudly and boldly sold in DRC just whisper some incoherence. Selling some counterfeit stuff and yet you can’t even be audible! What’s that? Fake voice and fake product! Let’s be fair.

Zambians MUST emulate Congolese and be LOUD and CLEAR when selling charms. Don’t sell what you can’t mention or advertise. For me, Headline Matters is the best column for you to read every Sunday. It gives you that calming feeling and some Christmas-like ecstasy. I would have said how else it makes you feel. But I’m a Zambian and as usual, I’m shy to say it. In DRC they would have said it – again LOUD and CLEAR. We have to learn forthrightness!

With outspokenness, we’ll intelligently market our falls, gold, emeralds, amethyst, manganese, mukula, and even our ability to plant houses and let them to germinate. We have to be LOUD and CLEAR for the world to HEAR us. I hope what I have said is LOUD and CLEAR. Bye!

For the next version of Headline Matters, check The Mast on Sunday.

For reactions, text only to: +26 0977-238451

You can also like my Facebook page, Headline Matters with Chambwa.