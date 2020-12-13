Holding by-elections in January a waste of public resources – Sing’ombe

HOLDING ward by-elections in January is a waste of public resources, says Southern Province UPND deputy chairperson Edgar Sing’ombe.

And Sing’ombe, who is Dundumwezi member of parliament, says: “The ability of the PF to govern this country is dwindling everyday.”

In an interview after the ECZ announced that Maramba Ward by-election will be held on January 4 after UPND councillor Moses Simbaya resigned to re-joined the PF in September, Sing’ombe wondered what would be achieved as the new councillor would only attend one full council meeting scheduled for March before the council is dissolved.

“The announcement of ward by-elections to be held in January, one being in Livingstone, is a waste of public resources. Why hold elections which will only see the councillor attend one meeting? ECZ is not autonomous, there is an invisible hand in control…look at the workers’ salaries increment! It is a shame and yet they say we have no funds but can pay for ward by-elections. Just the other day Stephen Kampyongo said they had stopped issuing NRCs citing lack of resources,” Sing’ombe said.

He said the old voters cards were far better than the new ones being issued.

“Surely, they should have just cleaned up dead people through verification and added new voters who are now eligible,” Sing’ombe said.

And Freedom Ward UPND councillor Owen Muteba said some people had discarded the old voters cards after it was announced that in 2021 these would not be used.

He feared that apart from a waste of resources, the by-elections would just expose Livingstone residents in Maramba “to PF violence…and we expect low voter turnout because most people have discarded the old voters cards after it was announced that they wont be used in 2021.”