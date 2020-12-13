I laugh and chuckle when people say things are bad – Lungu

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu says he laughs and chuckles when people complain that things are bad in the country.

Speaking yesterday after the Lusaka City Council bestowed on him the honour of Free Man of the City of Lusaka, President Lungu said the coronavirus had affected global economies as well.

He said “some situations don’t deserve being made political”.

“I laugh and chuckle when I hear people say that things are bad in Zambia, that they’re better anywhere else. This global pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globe; all of us, economies have been affected negatively. We just have to work together and see how we can get out of this, and I think Zambia is doing very well…” he said. “We cannot continue blaming ourselves and portraying ourselves as failures when actually we can work together and succeed, and we are succeeding. Some situations don’t deserve being made political. What we are in is a situation which we should all pull up and push and pull together, not to divide ourselves in the name of politics, especially as elections come near; let us be real.”

And President Lungu said Lusaka had seen more development under his leadership.

He said it was his resolve to continue from where other governments had left off.

“Lusaka city has seen rapid development under my tenure as Republican President. And we hope to continue on the same trajectory, not only in Lusaka but throughout the rest of the country because it’s our firm belief that no one should be left behind, especially in the area of development,” said President Lungu. “I am therefore poised to make Zambia and Lusaka in particular a better place to live in. Some of the achievements you (Sampa) highlighted in your speech may not have been started by me and my team, but we picked the ideas from those who were there before us and actualised them. This is what we call true leadership. I’ve lamented several times when I reflect on how successive governments and leaders have destroyed what they found by their predecessors, only to start doing the same things again. We are not that type; we are different, we’re PF.”

Earlier, Lusaka mayor Miles Sampa highlighted what he viewed as several achievements by President Lungu.

“You have also championed the operational capacity of local authorities by rendering unwavering support to the decentralisation process. And it is during your tenure, sir, that government has been able to approve the policy on intergovernmental fiscal architecture, which is intended to broaden the fiscal space of local authorities to enable them provide quality services and promote development in their respective areas,” said Sampa. “… Lusaka City Council has embarked on the construction of seven mini-civic centres in all the constituencies of the district. It is expected that upon operationalisation of mini-civic centres, residents of Lusaka will benefit greatly by accessing municipal services closer to their doorsteps. Allow me to mention that you have been a champion in the area of HIV/AIDS response. Your pronouncements on the policy of test and treat contributed greatly to fast racking local responses to HIV/AIDS, thereby accelerating the achievement of the 90 United Nations targets Lusaka.”