LUNGU MUST RESIGN…on moral grounds for making such grave mistake – Musenge

THERE is no way President Edgar Lungu can arrogantly tell his former ministers and their deputies to obey a court ruling to refund salaries we received during our so-called illegal stay in office when it was him who directed us to continue working, Mwenya Musenge has said.

The Constitutional Court gave the ministers and their deputies who stayed in office after parliament was dissolved ahead of the 2016 general elections 30 days to pay over K4m, money they accrued in salaries and allowances for the period.

The former ministers, some of whom are currently serving in the government, are expected to pay sums ranging from K50,000 to K62,000 by January 5, 2021.

Responding to the court ruling, President Lungu said he expected the ministers and deputy ministers to pay back the salaries and allowances.

“We must all respect the law because no one is above the law. Therefore, the ruling of the Constitutional Court must be complied with. My administration will always uphold the separation of powers in respect of the Executive, the Judiciary and Legislature,” stated President Lungu.

But Musenge said President Lungu showed that he had no heart for his ministers.

“We need an apology from him for putting us in such a mess because he can even start advising us to pay back this money! We expect him to apologise to us, to apologise to the Zambian people for the mischief that has been created,” he said.

The former Copperbelt minister further said President Lungu should be ashamed of what transpired and resign on moral grounds.

“As far as the Zambian people know, as far as I know, the President is always held in high esteem and he should be the last person to make such a mistake. The President has a team that advises him on very serious matters, constitutional maters. You can have a president who is not a lawyer, you can have a president who has never been to school but a president cannot make such grave mistakes like the ones made by ba Lungu. The first thing that we need is for him to apologise to us as his former ministers, apologise to the Zambian people before he can even advise us to pay back what we got when we were told to remain in those offices,” Musenge said.

He insisted that it was without hate that he was calling for the President to resign for making such a grave mistake.

“Afwile achitefye resign, in other countries we have seen presidents making just a silly mistake and they resign on moral grounds. Even in England we saw that minister that was told to resign, he broke the rules of COVID-19…yes he resigned, so let (President Lungu) also resign. There is no hate apa. Tatumupatile, afwilefye acite (we have not hated him, he should just) resign,” said Musenge.

Meanwhile, NDC Lusaka Province chairman Kennedy Siyanda also called for President Lungu’s resignation following the Constitutional Court ruling which exposed his breach of the law.

Siyanda said the NDC was shocked that President Lungu even had the audacity to issue such a statement.

He said President Lungu, a qualified lawyer and member of the Law Association of Zambia (LAZ), was fully aware that his directives to have the ministers continue working after the dissolution of Parliament was illegal.

“But in his usual fashion, President Lungu ignored the wise counsel of several stakeholders, including the opposition, civic leaders, church and diplomatic community all warning him that his directive was illegal and that these ministers would pay heavily in future. The German Ambassador to Zambia was censured over the same but he has now been vindicated,” Siyanda said.

Siyanda noted that instead of resigning because of abuse of authority as professionally exposed by the Constitutional Court, President Lungu had the nerve to advise his subordinates to comply with the court ruling and settle their debts.

He said President Lungu’s action clearly demonstrates a lack of morality and integrity.

“We urge President Lungu to resign forthwith for breaching the Republican Constitution and abuse of office. In other countries like the United Kingdom and the USA, leaders resign on moral grounds. Let President Lungu emulate these traits and resign likewise,” he said.

He sympathised with the ministers because refusing the wrong directives at the time would have meant not being adopted as members of parliament ahead of the 2016 elections.

Siyanda noted that the affected ministers should have had the courage to decline the appointments after the dissolution of Parliament.

“Therefore, let all these ministers expeditiously abide with the Constitutional Court ruling before bailiffs are unleashed on them after 30 days. Let them pay so that civil servants can have an enjoyable Christmas and New Year,” he said.

Siyanda further commend the NDC alliance partners, the UPND and LAZ over their determination to take the matter to court and securing justice on behalf of Zambians.

“Lastly, we would like to caution all those that are supporting President Lungu’s third term that they may end up with eggs on their faces. President Lungu has taken time to reflect and knows that he has already served two terms and will therefore abandon his presidential ambitions. With this ruling, President Lungu will not wait to be embarrassed by the Constitutional Court for a second time,” Sayinda said.

He called on those supporting President Lungu on his third term to learn a lesson as the Head of state would mislead them in support of something wrong and at an opportune time abandon them and eventually agree with the truth.

“We, therefore, urge all overzealous PF members, including chief bootlicker Bowman Lusambo, Freedom Sikazwe, Stephen Kampyongo and Mumbi Phiri to start looking for another presidential candidate. Kampyongo and others should feel free to run for the PF presidency. We also wish to advise all the PF surrogates that support blindly like Dan Pule, Spuki Mulemwa, Cosmo Mumba and Dr Katele Kalumba that their hero President Lungu is ineligible in 2021,” Siyanda said.

He said NDC was confident that President Lungu would soon issue a disclaimer through Chipampe that he does not qualify to stand in 2021 because he has already served two terms.

“We have advised you, continue believing President Lungu at your own peril,” said Siyanda.