MultiChoice’s strides in Zambian film industry has pleased govt – Malupenga

AS part of its 25th Anniversary celebrations, MultiChoice Zambia on Friday launched a storybook and docudrama called Panali-Panali.

The storybook is a special issue of the MultiChoice Zambia journey, highlighting the stories of different individuals and stakeholders whose lives have been enriched by MultiChoice.

A first of its kind, the commemorative book features testimonies told through the history and legacy of MultiChoice Zambia as seen through the eyes of Zambians.

The docudrama, written by Becky Ngoma and directed by industry stalwart Lawrence Thompson and MultiChoice Talent Factory alumni, Joshua Kafumukache uses Panali Panali, which has been a means of signaling the beginning of a story in Zambia for many years, to portray the multiplier effect of the 25-year partnership between MultiChoice Zambia and ZNBC.

The docudrama features Zambian actors Phillip Ngabwe, Musenge Kakubo and Jaden Masimba, and will air on Zambezi Magic on Friday December 18.

Speaking at the launch event, information permanent secretary Amos Malupenga commended MultiChoice for the contribution it has made to the country, supporting the government in achieving so many national objectives.

“I am happy to see the contributions and help that MultiChoice is giving the government to further so many of the national objectives, from creating jobs to enlivening our film sector. Not only is this to be commended and emulated across our nation but built upon even further as we look to more of the best entertainment from MultiChoice,” Malupenga said.

Malupenga further said the government was pleased with the strides MultiChoice had made in Zambia’s film industry.

“MultiChoice Zambia is today a household name in world-class international and local video entertainment. It is the latter, homegrown Zambian film and TV, where the broadcaster has made some of its most impressive strides that we are proud of as a government. We celebrate MultiChoice Zambia today for marking its 25th Anniversary.”

MultiChoice Zambia board chairperson Juliana Mwila said MultiChoice was a stellar example of the power of Public Private Partnerships.

“At the time there were very few, if any, partnerships of this type capable of bringing such meaningful change in Zambian society. But over the last 25 years, MultiChoice Zambia has written new chapters in its story, so this union has emerged as a stellar example of the power of Public-Private Partnerships as a vehicle for economic growths,” Mwila said.

Further, Mwila stated that MultiChoice had changed the story of Zambia and its people and given them great opportunities.

“In writing its story, MultiChoice Zambia has changed the story of this country and its people. It has given viewers a window to the world, given content producers a platform for their voices to be heard, and brought entire communities together united within the MultiChoice family.”

She noted that for the past 25 years, MultiChoice Zambia has worked with the government through the Public-Private Partnership.

Mwila further noted that the collaboration has been a vehicle through which the company has enriched lives and contributed towards economic growth and social transformation in Zambia.

She added that the Panali Panali storybook was part of MultiChoice Zambia’s Mwatipanga campaign, celebrating 25 years of enriching Zambian lives by recognising the MultiChoice family, including customers, agents, installers, employees, and everyone that is part of MultiChoice Zambia.