Next govt should ignore recycled politicians – Chanda

KAWIMBE Chanda, a concerned citizen, says any opposition party that forms government next year should not co-opt losing candidates from the PF.

Chanda says the trend has gone on for years and “it is time this is stopped”.

He said it was disheartening for the voters to see the same people they voted out co-opted into the next government.

“Any opposition political party that will take over power from the ruling Patriotic Front (PF) government after the 2021 general elections should not consider to welcome any losing member of the ruling party. We have had enough of recycled leadership in every new government in power,” he said in his reflection on national matters.

“If this happens, then corruption will never end in this country and it will be foolish for the winning government to preach about corruption. Having recycled leaders is the same as getting finished remote-control batteries, and exposing them to sunlight so that they can generate power.”

Chanda cited historical perspectives of recycled politicians that have survived in every other government.

“The MMD government had corrupt leaders who some of them used to bury huge amounts of monies in their farms. Today, almost half of the entire former corrupt MMD members are in the PF government, they are Angels in the eyes of President Edgar Lungu,” Chanda said. “It was against the late President Michael Sata’s wish to have these corrupt former MMD leaders in his government. And if he was to resurrect back to life and find these people in his government that he fought so hard to get into power, I can assure you that he can die again because PF is no longer the Greens we used to know.”

Chanda said the PF that he participated in under Sata had become a free for all organisation.

“It is not the party that us youths ushered into power, this is not the party that Mr Michael Chilufya Sata and his best friend Dr Guy Scott and other genuine PF members fought for,” said Chanda. “The time President Edgar Lungu took over the presidency after the death of president Sata, there was no leadership vacuum in the party because president Sata left the party intact. Today PF is now a sangwapo party.”